“Jayson Tatum Just Won”: Magic Johnson Has Keen Insight on Why Lakers and Celtics Stars Lose Up On Individual Acclaim

Two franchises reign above all in the NBA: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Those two teams are the only organizations to have won at least 10 championships. After the 2023-24 season, the Celtics were the last team standing winning their 18th championship. Both teams have established a golden standard for players to meet. In many instances, it is detrimental to the reception of a player’s accolades in comparison to their contemporaries. Magic Johnson is more aware of this issue than anyone else.

Johnson made a guest appearance on Fox Sports’ Speak, discussing the players in the mix to become the next face of the NBA. Tatum is among the pool of players trying to fight to the top. However, Johnson shed light on an interesting point, which unfortunately negates Tatum’s accomplishments. He said,

“Tatum just won. It’s so funny when you play for the Lakers and the Celtics, it’s like the franchise instead of the players sometimes. It’s like the Boston Celtics with Tatum and Brown. The Lakers and then it’s LeBron.”

The Lakers legend provided insight into the connotations that follow when playing for the storied franchises, and how fans treat other stars in the NBA such as Nikola Jokic, differently. Despite the difference in reception for players on different teams, Johnson believes championships will determine the next face of the league.

Tatum has a headstart compared to his contemporaries, such as Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves star has the personality to be the face of the league but is lacking in hardware. “The problem is you got to win championships,” said Johnson. “The OG’s had won the championships so until Anthony Edwards wins [he won’t be the definitive face of the league].

Validity in Magic Johnson’s statement

There is some truth to Magic’s comments mainly based on the expectations of both franchises. Every team is competing to eventually win a championship. However, for the Celtics and Lakers, there is no such thing as any successful seasons that don’t end with a title.

That isn’t the case for every NBA team. The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are the only teams that don’t have a Conference Finals appearance. A season in which they clinch an appearance in the Conference Finals would undoubtedly be a successful season. On the other hand, that doesn’t apply to the Celtics and Lakers. It isn’t until a player is consistent in their deep postseason runs, that it becomes appreciated.

There is only a handful of players in the history of the two franchises to receive the acclaim. First and foremost, Magic Johnson and Celtics star, Larry Bird. Those two are responsible for igniting the boom in popularity in the NBA. Magic won five championships, while Bird won three.

Kobe Bryant is the other Lakers star, who is above the team. He won five championships in his 20-year career. Last but not least, Celtics legend Bill Russell is among the list of players. His 11 championships turned Boston into a winning city.

All these players have one thing in common, they won multiple championships in their careers. Before a player like Tatum could stand out in Boston, it may require a few more championships. Then his case for the face of the league will be undeniable.