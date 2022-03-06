“LeBron James is unquestionably the GOAT!”: NBA Twitter showers Lakers star with love after incredible 56 point outing in win vs emphatic Warriors

LeBron James has an incredible night for the Lakers against the Warriors, forcing a massive, massive win

This is why LeBron James is not just a benchwarmer in the GOAT conversation. No, the King is a genuine contender, far more than some people choose to give him credit for.

Coming into the Lakers’ game against the Warriors, just about no one expected a win. Not most analysts, not fans of the Lakeshow, and heck, even some players must have had some serious doubts in their heads.

Despite that fact, however, there wasn’t a moment where this game wasn’t close. And frankly, the only answer to why that may be is LeBron James.

The man had an astounding 56 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block while shooting 19 of 31 from the field (61.3%), and 6 of 11 from three (54.5%). And just some added information here, the rest of the team as a whole, only scored 68 points.

If that isn’t a carry, we don’t know what is. And it seems that the NBA community more than agrees with that notion, as they let all their strong reactions out to play on Twitter.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter explodes as LeBron James forces a 116-124 Lakers win, after 56 points, and 10 rebounds performance

LeBron James needs help. But frankly, that is a conversation for another day.

For now, let’s revel in the emotions the King has made us all feel, after that incredible, incredible display against the Warriors.

Lebron honestly could’ve went for 70 tonight. Instead of shooting every possession (like MJ & Kobe), he gets his teammates involved no matter what. This is why he considered GOAT. — Luka Donut (@Luka_Donut) March 6, 2022

Say it with me LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — (@Utdshow) March 6, 2022

Since James is 37-years-old, it wouldn’t be fair to expect this kind of performance from him night in and night out. Still, it’s really exciting to know that he can still play like this when the chips are down, and his team needs him.

That right there is vintage LeBron James.

