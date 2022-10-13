“I Got 3 C*ck Contusions!”: Dennis Rodman Hilariously Opened Up on the Weirdest Injury of All Time

Dennis Rodman revealed to Kevin Hart that he suffered from a “contusion of his c*ck” in three separate instances.

The Worm and wild narratives surrounding him have been a constant theme in NBA storytelling. Kim Jong-Un, Madonna, Carmen Electra, and Michael Jordan – all feature in detail in Rodman’s colorful life.

Rodman has struggled with alcoholism, financial management, and much more. However, the former Pistons and Bulls legend seems to have also faced a far more painful event. And despite how rare it may be, he’s already faced it not once, not twice, but a discombobulating three times!

Any man would vouch for a kick to the family jewels as one of the most painful experiences of their life. However, it appears Rodman’s private parts went through a lot more than mere punts, during his eventful existence.

In Rodman’s appearance on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Rodman confirmed “breaking his thing” three times. Rodman also educated Hart on the medical terminology for the same and Hart’s reaction was priceless.

What was the medical diagnosis Rodman received for a broken c*ck?

The Worm reveals how medical practitioners weren’t taken aback by his “condition” and diagnosed him to have suffered from a “contusion of the c*ck”. Considering this wasn’t a one-time occurrence, Rodman must have gotten used to the diagnosis.

Hart, however, wasn’t. To him, it was literally “breaking news” in his own words. For an average human to even go through a “contusion” of his c*ck would seem unusual – but then again, this is no ordinary man we are talking about.

While Rodman tells Hart about the medical practitioners diagnosing him accurately, it appears he left out a detail. A key detail involving the X-Ray of his ‘”contused c*ck”.

What is the incident involving an X-Ray of his “contused c*ck” that Rodman didn’t talk to Hart about?

As stated earlier, it isn’t every day you hear about a contusion on one’s privates. And when it involves a celebrity, automatically the news holds much more value.

As Rodman was being treated for his third contusion, Rodman and his girlfriend were allegedly part of an extortion attempt by a nurse. One of the nurses allegedly threatened to sell X-rays of Rodman’s p*nis if the NBA star didn’t pay up a sum of $25,000.

The Worm isn’t someone to be scared by a ransom amount. This was a man who wasn’t scared to experiment after two contusions to his private parts.

Rodman reportedly asked the nurse to go ahead and “Sell ’em”.

Whether such a sale was made remains unsure. But it certainly adds to the modern legend around the man we call The Worm.

