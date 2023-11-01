“We’re Going to Be Patient, but…”: Victor Wembanyama Reveals Coach Gregg Popovich’s Approach Towards Spurs’ Rookie to Charles Barkley

When the San Antonio Spurs lost to the LA Clippers by 40 points, countless fans of the franchise were left shaken. In the following game, with Victor Wembanyama and crew down by almost 20 points against the Phoenix Suns, many believed it was more of the same from the franchise. However, what came next left onlookers stunned.

Following big shots by just about everyone on the floor for San Antonio, Coach Gregg Popovich’s boys were only down by one, with mere seconds left on the clock. And to drive things home, Keldon Johnson made an incredible play to cap off the comeback.

After the game, Wembanyama spoke to Charles Barkley and the crew of Inside the NBA about the game. And when the Frenchman was asked to speak on Coach Popovich and his approach to this young team, he said:

“I like to be with a coach that’s honest, and that’s going to get into me and be relentless with me. And I don’t gotta worry about any of these with Coach Pop [Gregg Popovich]. I know he is like that. Right away, on the first day of practice, you know he showed that we’re going to be patient, but we’re not going to lose any time.”

Victor Wembanyama is glad Gregg Popovich yelled at him

During the press day of the San Antonio Spurs training camp, Victor Wembanyama sat down with the press to answer a few questions where he revealed that coach Gregg Popovich finally yelled at him. And while it took longer than expected to happen, the Frenchman admitted he was glad it finally did happen.

“I am not gonna name anybody but if you screw up at one point the coach told you specifically not to or to do, it’s everybody on the line, running the full court, or something else, depends on the mood of the coach. Yeah, it came later than I expected but yeah, finally. I’m glad he yelled at me.”

