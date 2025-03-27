Jayson Tatum Reveals “Weirdest Part” About $6.1 Billion Celtics Sale That Occurred Days After Historic 18th Championship

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) pumps his fist after the Celtics made a basket at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics made history last year by winning their record-breaking 18th NBA championship. They surpassed the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in league history. But just days after this monumental victory, the franchise made headlines again—this time off the court. The team was unexpectedly sold, leaving even Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum surprised by the sudden change.

The timing of the sale struck Tatum as odd. After battling through a grueling season and finally securing the championship, the last thing he expected was to see the ownership change almost immediately. While player contracts and coaching staff typically draw attention after a title run, a full-scale ownership shift is far more unusual.

During his recent appearance on New Heights, Tatum talked about the $6.1 billion sale that happened last year. When asked if there was a “different feel in the building” following the sale, he said that not much had changed as far as the organization and team dynamic are concerned.

“The weirdest part was when I found out the process was gonna start like, a few days after we won a championship,” he said. “So, that was a weird conversation. But, you know, after that you start to understand the process and the candidates and things like that.”

Tatum revealed that he had met the new owner, Bill Chisholm, recently in Sacramento. “He came to Sacramento, him and his wife,” the Duke alum said.“You know, [they] seem like great people, and we’ve had a few conversations.”

Even after the change in ownership, the Celtics have remained strong title contenders this season. They’ve already clinched their playoff position and are on track to repeat last season’s triumph.

Jayson Tatum has faith in the new ownership

Of course, fans in Boston are afraid that their new owners will have the same sort of impact on the team as the Mavericks’ new owners had: a ‘new owners curse’, if you will. Tatum, however, believes in the new ownership.

As per NBC Sports Boston, Tatum had a lot of confidence in Wyc Grousbeck making the best decision for the team. He said, “I talked to Wyc a few times. He’s still going to be around, and he’s kind of keeping me updated and saying whoever it is, the next group will be great for the organization.”

Grousbeck, who was the majority owner before the sale, has confirmed he will remain in the governor and CEO role till the end of the 2027-28 season. Tatum told the reporters that, based on his conversations with him, he’s confident that the team will be in good hands. He must’ve felt reassured after meeting the new owners recently in Sacramento.

Other than that, Tatum is also very hopeful for the future of his franchise. “Obviously, we have a really good thing going and I like where our culture is at,” Tatum told Jason and Travis Kelce on their podcast.