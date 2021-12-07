“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson got a third Splash Brother in Andrew Wiggins!”: NBA Twitter lauds the “Maple Jordan” as he leads the Warriors in 3PT%

With a career-high 41.6% shooting from beyond the arc, Andrew Wiggins is currently leading the Golden State Warriors in 3PT%.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most premier shooting teams in the league for the past several years now. With efficient sharpshooters like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson leading the squad in the shooting department, the Warriors have established themselves as a threat from beyond the arc.

This season, despite having Klay Thompson sidelined with injuries, GSW continues to be one of the top shooting teams. With a 37.7% 3-point field-goal percentage, Steve Kerr’s boys are the third-best in the league, only behind the Hornets and the Hawks.

While Curry is playing on the ultra-efficient level he always does, players like Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton, have also increased their production and efficiency from the three-point line. However, no player on the Golden State Warriors is as effective as Andrew Wiggins from behind the arc. Not even Steph.

The Canadian has been playing some of the best basketball of his life. Finally adjusting to the Warriors style of play, the “Maple Jordan” has been shooting a team-high 41.6% from the 3-point field.

Fun fact: Andrew Wiggins has a higher 3P% than Steph Curry this season. 41.60% — Wiggins

41.58% — Curry Wiggins leads the Warriors in 3P%. pic.twitter.com/Snl3szR1IY — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors in 3PT%

As soon as the stat went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

Wiggs a sniper fr https://t.co/mZQ7QkBqcA — Coach Chris (@Chrisan10_) December 7, 2021

What the hell is in that COVID shot? https://t.co/x8y5Eogdeg — NBABeau (@NBABeau) December 7, 2021

Andrew Wiggins tonight LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/NDWXV9TtJ9 — September’s Very Own #BlackLivesMatter (@kingofthefalI__) December 7, 2021

that’s what happens for a good player playing next to Steph Curry, Steph will make him a great player. Steph creates space for his teammates, he finds his open teammates, and he passes the ball … BANG-BANG, –his teammates take open shots and make them …that’s Wiggins — MJGoat (@GoatRaf) December 7, 2021

With The Baby-Faced Assassin playing like his usual incredible self, he has been attracting an awful lot of double and even triple teams. Because of Curry’s ability to knock down difficult shots, the rest of the Warriors are sometimes left wide open. As Andrew Wiggins pointed out, this season is the most open he has ever been in his carer.

Andrew Wiggins: “In my career, this is the most open looks I’ve gotten.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 7, 2021

Golden State might not have been the title favorites entering the season, but they are the best team in the league at the moment. Continuing with this form, Stephen Curry and co. might actually win the organization their 7th title by the end of the season.