“Don’t Know If I’m New Media, I Haven’t Punched Anyone”: Patrick Beverley Takes Shots At Draymond Green Following Jordan Poole Punch

Patrick Beverley takes to his podcast to tease Draymond Green and his new media stance following his punch against Jordan Poole

Patrick Beverley has officially dipped his toes in the podcast space and started his own named ‘The Pat Bev Pod’. Taking after several NBA athletes like Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, JJ Redick, and many more, Beverley looks to provide his view on the league and its happenings.

The first episode of the show dropped today and within a couple minutes, Bev took shots at fellow defensive pest, Draymond Green. As everybody knows by now, Green stepped away from the Warriors for a few weeks after punching teammate, Jordan Poole, during practice.

This level of intensity during mere practice has been criticized by a majority of fans and media, with only a few saying it’s right as Michael Jordan once did the same to Steve Kerr.

In regards to the situation, Beverley some couldn’t keep his thoughts to himself.

Patrick Beverley hilariously references the Draymond Green punch

As a way to kick things off on the Pat Bev Pod, co-host, Adam Ferrone, asked Patrick Beverley if he felt as though he was a part of the ‘new media’. The Lakers guard hilariously said:

“I don’t know, I’m not out here punching people”

Beverley would then go on to reveal that the punch took place the same day that he had recorded his podcast with Green on his own Pod. Following this, Pat strongly disagreed with the notion that teammates fighting each other is something that is normal.

“That surprised me. That should never happen, that should never happen”

The first episode of the @PatBevPod drops tomorrow. Within the first minute he brought up Draymond Green. By the 90th minute, I knew it was going to be a hit. Excited to start the journey. pic.twitter.com/iqNx1QKkYE — rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) October 11, 2022

Patrick Beverley would have a few more fun tid-bits during this episode

In this first episode, Bev would also go on to say that he would be looking to put the clamps on Chris Paul until his ‘f**king ankles pop’.

Mr. 94 and CP3 have had an ongoing feud with one another, with things coming to a boil during a Clippers-Suns game that saw the former push the Suns guard to the guard.

Another segment saw Patrick Beverley hilariously learn what ‘soaking was following his brief stint in Utah. Best not to Google this one.

