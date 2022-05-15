“Lmao, I ain’t sh*t”: Damian Lillard hilariously mocks himself after a fan lists his accolades comparing the Blazers guard’s rookie season to his current season

Damian Lillard jokes with a troll who tweeted out a comparison of the Blazers guard’s accolades from his rookie season and his current season.

Damian Lillard is one of the most prominent point guards in the history of the league. When hot, the Blazers guard can go on a scoring rampage, showcasing several moves from his incredibly deep offensive arsenal.

However, the Oakland native had a pretty forgettable campaign this year. Averaging merely 24 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on career-lows shooting split of 40.2% FG% and 32.4% 3FG%, Dame failed to lead his squad to the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs.

Also Read: NBA Twitter doesn’t agree with Pat Bev saying Sixers star should be getting the bag this offseason

Irrespective, the 31-year-old has had a pretty respectable career so far. Over the past 10 years, the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter racked up a solid resume – 6-time All-Star, 6-time All-NBA, 2013 ROTY, one of the premier three-point shooters, and was also included in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

NBA Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard trolls his own career

Recently, Dame reacted to a rather nasty graphic that compared the Blazers leader’s accolades from his rookie season to the current season.

Lillard decided to respond to the same with some self-deprecating humor. Dame Dolla wrote:

Lmao I ain’t shit

Lmao I ain’t shit https://t.co/JZqlN9D3WT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 15, 2022

As soon as Dame sent out the tweet, NBA Twitter exploded with various reactions.

It’s okay dame, once curry retires you can start your takeover 😁 — chef_curry (@landonfan122) May 15, 2022

Dame they forgot your Bubble MVP but I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/NZq9P9m4dh — Depressed Lakers Fan (@oprahsideclark) May 15, 2022

You deserve it king don’t listen to the haters — Hana 🏀 (@HanaHoops) May 15, 2022

Dame…those of us who love the game appreciate you for who you are as a player. Plus, it’s hilarious how you respond to these idiots. lol — Steven Barnhart (@HWHoopsCentral) May 15, 2022

Come to the Suns and add a 6MOTY and a ring to that resume 🙏 — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) May 15, 2022

Also Read: Lakers legend, Robert Horry, puts Blazers superstar over NBA icons

Hopefully, Lillard manages to win some major accolades this coming season to prove all his nay-sayers wrong.