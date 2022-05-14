“Giannis is not beating a good team even with Wilt Chamberlain numbers”: Shannon Sharpe demands Bucks teammates to step up against Jayson Tatum and Celtics

Shannon Sharpe says that he wants other Bucks aside from Giannis to step up and help out the reigning Finals MVP against Celtics.

Giannis had yet another 40+ point game with 20 rebounds to go along with it in a Game 6 at home and it still was not enough to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum was probably the reason for this as he had himself a Playoff career high of 46 points, with 28 of them coming in the second half of the bout.

Other than his heroics in Game 5, Jrue Holiday has been nothing more than decent this series. With Khris Middleton out for the entirety of the ECSF, Holiday is the definitive 2nd option behind Giannis. However, the 1x All-Star hasn’t been playing like the Robin to the reigning Finals MVP’s Batman on a championship contender.

Jayson Tatum on the other hand, had two guys in the form of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown score 20+ points to go along with his 46 in Game 6.

Shannon Sharpe believes that this may be the reason as to why the Bucks will fall in Game 7 come Sunday.

Giannis needs other guys to step up, according to Sharpe.

It felt as though Giannis was going for Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100 points during the starting period of Game 6. To be fair, the one person who could perhaps break Wilt’s record in a Wilt-esque way is the ‘Greek Freak’ in today’s game.

Shannon Sharpe had a discussion with a fan on Twitter earlier where the fan claimed Antetokounmpo needed to go drop 60 to 70 points like ‘The Big Dipper’ used to do. However, the former NFL star doesn’t believe this is the way to go.

“Still not beating a good team. Tatum matched Giannis point-wise. Giannis had no one to match Brown/ Smart’s production,” said Shannon.

Still not beating a good tm. Tatum matched Giannis pt wise. Giannis had no one to match Brown/smart production. https://t.co/MP0Q3BdJxN — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 14, 2022

With the way this series has gone, both teams are at wit’s end. They have played quite the grueling series and have figured out their match-ups and what kind of plays work in what scenarios. They have counters to their counters so expect Game 7 to be a low-scoring bout between two of the best defensively rated teams in the NBA.