“Jayson Tatum WILL reach Kevin Durant-status!”: NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady believes Celtics star is on track to reach Nets star-like levels of greatness

Jayson Tatum knocked out K.D. and Giannis en route to the NBA Finals. In fact, T-Mac believes he could be as great as Durant if given time!

The NBA Finals are underway and both the Celtics and Warriors are busy going at it. With the series standing at 1-1, all eyes turn to Boston where fans will be hoping for more amazing performances.

One star who both the Celtics and the fans will be counting on is Jayson Tatum. The man who was crowned the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP will have to be in top form if Boston is to succeed.

Tatum is currently 26 points, six assists, and six rebounds per game and has been essential to the Celts current playoff run!

Jayson Tatum is the inaugural winner of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hnTaz8hF6c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2022

Whether or not Boston wins it all, one thing is for certain, Jayson Tatum is destined for greatness and will certainly be one of the greatest of all time.

Tracy McGrady believes Jayson Tatum has the potential to become just as great as Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant

Tatum and the Celtics have a tough Game 3 ahead of them in Boston. They will be hoping to take advantage of their home field in order to re-establish their lead.

For this to happen, Boston will be hoping for some more stellar performances from J.T., performances that have caught the eye of quite a few NBA legends.

In fact, NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is of the opinion, that given enough time, a 23-year-old Tatum could reach Kevin Durant’s level of talent!

Tracy McGrady on Jayson Tatum: “I think he can be really good. We’re talking K.D. status,” (via @ChaseHughesNBCS) pic.twitter.com/u5x9QiCZAJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

Jayson is still young and certainly has a long career ahead of him. Perhaps he may even live up to T-Mac’s expectations and reach K.D. status, maybe even surpass it.