“Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown join Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett scoring 450 in the postseason!”: The Jaysons are the first Celtics players since the Big Three era to achieve this feat 

The Celtics broke through in the Eastern Conference finals, defeating the Heat and earning the team’s first trip to the NBA championship round since 2010. All thanks to important contributions from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

As soon as Boston’s Finals ticket was stamped, we were reminded of the inane discussions that took place five or six months ago. There was some skepticism regarding Brown and Tatum’s prospects as strong competitors.

"They said we couldn't play together!" Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals

It’s a storyline that drew a lot of attention during the NBA Finals. Tatum has averaged a healthy 27.0 points per game in the postseason, while Brown has poured in with 22.9.

“What people don’t realise is that breaking us up doesn’t necessarily make the grass greener. I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t want two of the best players under the age of 25 on your club“,Tatum told JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three podcast during the All-Star break.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the first Celtics pair since Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to score 450 points in the Postseason

After leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals, Tatum and Brown have shown incredible promise. The series is now deadlocked at one game apiece after the Golden State Warriors thrashed Boston in game 2.

The two Celtics players set a new milestone with a strong first half. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum became the first Celtics teammates since Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2008 to reach 450 points in the same postseason.

Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum are the first Celtics teammates to each have 450 points in the same postseason since Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett in 2008

Jayson Tatum (511 points) has surpassed 500 points in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Tatum became the fourth player in Celtics history to score 500 points or more in a single postseason.

He is also the youngest (24) person to accomplish so, with Larry Bird previously holding the record at 27 years old.

It is a strong testament to everyone in NBA that they can coexist and that this pair isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.