Basketball

Jazz owner Dwyane Wade flexes $225 shoes that could go toe to toe with $170 Air Jordans

Jazz owner Dwyane Wade flexes $225 shoes that could go toe to toe with $170 Air Jordans
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"On verge of losing $66 Million Prize": How Ferrari's blunders in the 2022 Hungarian GP could cost them a fortune
Next Article
Asia Cup Qualifier date: Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers schedule and fixtures
NBA Latest Post
Jazz owner Dwyane Wade flexes $225 shoes that could go toe to toe with $170 Air Jordans
Jazz owner Dwyane Wade flexes $225 shoes that could go toe to toe with $170 Air Jordans

Dwyane Wade might have retired three years ago but he’s still got the hops! He…