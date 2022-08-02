Jazz owner Dwyane Wade flexes $225 shoes that could go toe to toe with $170 Air Jordans

Dwyane Wade might have retired three years ago but he’s still got the hops! He was seen working out wearing new shoes and Utah Jazz gear!

Dwyane Wade has been retired for three years, so has he been living the retirement life or has he been indulging in a worthwhile activity?

Well, it turns out that he is still in the gym, grinding and working out. The hustle never stops. Wade has been seen working out in the lab multiple times since his retirement.

He is said to be imparting his earned wisdom to son Zaire Wade, as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps. Dwyane has also been investing and his most notable one is in the Utah Jazz.

Yes, Dwyane Wade has expanded his empire by adding quite the feather to his cap. Owning an NBA team is reserved for the elites and not even LeBron James can stake his claim on one.

Dwyane Wade has the hops! As he shows off $225 sneakers while wearing Utah Jazz gear!

Of course, the part-owner of Utah Jazz would wear their gear. The Heat legend has long since championed the team and has been seen hanging out with superstar Donovan Mitchell.

His latest video on Instagram was him showing off his brand new sneakers, the Way of Wade 10. The sneaker line is entering its 10th year of collaboration with the superstar and to commemorate it, they are launching brand new shoes.

The sleek and rather futuristic-looking shoe has garnered a lot of attention. It will be released in two colorways, Blossom and Sunrise. The splash of color on the shoe along with an iridescent liner makes it look that much better.

Li Ning has been trying to compete in a very tough market for a while and for once, it looks as though it can give some competition to the Jordans and Nikes.

The retail price might be a little off-putting, it starts at $225! Most of Nike’s shoes start at $150 and Jordans begin at $170. Wade fans won’t be complaining as it is a sleek-looking silhouette.

As for others, well, if you like Utah Jazz and Dwayne Wade, they might be worth a purchase.

