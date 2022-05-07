“Michael Jordan’s manager thinks LeBron James isn’t helping himself”: David Falk slams ‘The King’ and debunks the politics inside the Los Angeles Lakers

It takes someone of the likes of David Falk, Michael Jordan’s manager to truly tell you the authority a superstar like LeBron James yields.

LeBron James might be off the radar right now but the discussion around his impact on franchises and in the NBA is like a burning ember. It may diminish but it will never be extinguished.

The latest thought comes from David Falk. He was Michael Jordan’s agent for 30 years. He appeared on Colin Cowherd’s show to give his take on why the Lakers are dysfunctional.

Colin asks Davi to give an agent’s perspective on why the concept of an ‘agent running a team’ sounds good on paper but seldom works out in real life.

David first talks about how good a person Rob Pelinka is and why the problem isn’t necessarily down to the ‘agent running the team’ agenda.

“There is no one in the NBA that doesn’t think that LeBron James is running the team”- David Falk

He talks about LeBron and how he is extremely special. David adds that it is no surprise he is overseeing the player accusations and trades. He speculates that LBJ may even be involved in negotiations with players.

He then says that LeBron doing this is not beneficial for himself. And that there needs to be a line drawn. He wants to win more rings to get in the GOAT conversation.

Falk suggests that LeBron work with a professional GM to help him achieve his goals. Whether or not it will happen is a mystery only time can solve.

