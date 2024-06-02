Jeff Teague Hilariously Takes Shots at Charles Barkley

Jeff Teague has really managed to engage an NBA audience with his entertaining takes in this era of podcasts. Teague’s hilarious dig at Charles Barkley shows why his podcast is so popular. While discussing the Inside the NBA crew’s ending stint with TNT, Teague took a shot at Philadelphia 76ers legend, Charles Barkley.

On a recent episode of his Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague talked about how the Inside crew might go all out next year with their banter and jokes because it could be their last year on the job. TNT is not among the top candidates to snatch a TV deal with the NBA next year. Therefore, Teague decided to give a shout-out to the TNT panelists, including Charles Barkley.

“Shout-out to Chuck man… Ah, no. I won a chip, my fault there…Nah, I’m just playing. He’d be like, ‘What the f**k did you do?’ I’m just playing Chuck, I’m joking bro. Shout-out to you, B.”

Jeff Teague went on to joke about how he won a championship during his time in the NBA whereas Charles Barkley never won one during his tenure. Barkley is often trolled for not having a ring despite his Hall-of-Fame career. Teague decided to take a similar route before apologizing for it.

Teague won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2021 during the twilight years of his career. Charles Barkley, on the other hand, did come close to winning it all during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, but was unable to defeat the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1993 Finals.

After taking a friendly jab at the NBA legend, Teague went on to give Barkley his flowers, mentioning how Sir Charles has been one of his favorite people, solely because of his outspoken nature.

The conversation steered towards Barkley as the hosts discussed the potential future of the Inside The NBA show on TNT. With TNT’s contract with the NBA finally coming to an end, it is quite possible that the 2024-25 NBA season might be the last year fans get to see the four co-hosts going at each other on the screen.

Companies like Disney, NBC, and Amazon Prime are already eyeing a new multi-billion dollar deal for the media rights of the NBA. So, it’ll be interesting to see what the new outlook of the next household NBA show would be.