Skip Bayless Confident Luka Doncic and Co. Can Redeem Themselves in Kristaps Porziņģis’ Absence

The Boston Celtics have been a cut above the Dallas Mavericks in the ongoing NBA Finals and deserve their series lead. However, Kristaps Porziņģis, one of their best performers so far, picked up an injury in Game 2 which could sideline him for multiple games. The center’s absence could be a massive blow for the Celtics, with Skip Bayless even predicting it would help kick-start the Mavericks’ comeback.

On Undisputed, the veteran analyst spoke about the former All-Star’s exceptional impact in this series. He noted that the Celtics were +25 with him on the court, and are evenly matched with him on the bench. Bayless added that Porzingis’ ability to shoot from beyond the arc has caused massive issues for the Mavericks and his presence on the court frees up space for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to exploit.

Bayless claimed the Latvian star was the perfect weapon against Dallas’ physical centers, who struggled to contain him in Games 1 and 2. He acknowledged the Celtics’ terrific record without Porzingis in the playoffs. Still, he claimed that the Mavericks are significantly better teams than Boston’s Eastern Conference opponents on their road to the Finals. Bayless said,

“What are they in the playoffs without Porzingis? 9-1? Okay. Was that against Dallas? No, that wasn’t against Dallas… So I throw that out of the window… I think against this team, against [Derek] Lively, against [Daniel] Gafford, against P.J. Washington, you need a dose of Porzingis, because he tilts it in your favor.”

.@RealSkipBayless is more confident in the Mavs with Kristaps Porziņģis questionable for Game 3: pic.twitter.com/Nl6beDDwdp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 12, 2024

With Porzingis potentially out, Bayless was confident about the Mavericks’ chances of commencing their comeback. However, his prediction fell flat.

Kristaps Porziņģis’ absence doesn’t halt the Celtics’ juggernaut

Before Game 3, the Celtics announced that center Kristaps Porziņģis wouldn’t feature in the first of their two outings in Dallas, giving the Mavericks the boost they needed to spark a comeback. However, Boston’s superstar duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made up for the center’s absence on the offensive end and led their team to a 106-99 win.

They combined for 61 points, with Tatum scoring 31 and Brown contributing 30, as the Celtics are now only one win away from ending their 16-year wait for an NBA title. Veteran Al Horford, who filled in for Porzingis, finished the game with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists. While his performance wasn’t as impactful as the Latvian’s in Games 1 and 2, it was enough to help the Celtics secure their ninth straight road win in the playoffs.

The Mavericks couldn’t live up to Bayless’ expectations and are now tasked with becoming the first team to return from a 0-3 series deficit.