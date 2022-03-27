“THe NeTS cAnt PlAy dEFense”: Twitter reacts to a defensive masterclass from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are starting to find their rhythm as they tear the Miami Heat apart in a defensive masterclass.

The playoff season is looming and home-court advantage is up for grabs everywhere. Today’s talking point is how the Brooklyn Nets are starting to come together.

From the vaccine mandate that allows Kyrie Irving to play home games to today’s all-time defensive performance, the Nets are doing it all.

“THe NeTS cAnt PlAy dEFense” pic.twitter.com/Q7kTbZwtpu — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) March 27, 2022

The Nets posted season highs in defensive numbers indicating how strong their team has become in the recent weeks. They are poised for a deep playoff run.

The Nets’ defense has been criticized heavily in the past and this performance proved otherwise. They restricted the Miami Heat to just 95 points.

Kevin Durant jokes about the team’s status in NY

The team was all smiles today. Kevin Durant looked in a rather cheerful mood as he saw a Knicks reporter cover the Nets.

Kevin Durant jokes with a Knicks reporter for covering the Nets: “That’s the biggest team in the…I thought the Nets were irrelevant?” pic.twitter.com/lSd6qzGEgF — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 27, 2022

Kyrie Irving signed a contract extension recently and it looks like the Nets are poised to retain their superstars for the next few years.

The Nets are sitting comfortably in the eighth seed and do not look too worried about their playoff hopes. They are aiming to hit their stride and find some form.

Their most recent performance and especially the improvement in defense are all signs that the team is improving constantly. How far will they go? We will have to wait and see.