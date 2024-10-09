Jimmy Butler’s Daughter Disliked Father’s Viral Emo Hairstyle, Reveals Starting 5

Jimmy Butler’s media day antics have become a part of the NBA world’s culture-defining events. When he first came out with fake dreadlocks the entire community was amused. It isn’t often you see this level of eccentricity from a franchise star, especially on media day.

Advertisement

Yet, Jimmy wasn’t satisfied with just that one viral moment. Last season, he went out and outdid himself, something that seemed impossible after the dreadlocks. The ‘Emo Hairdo’ has now become an unforgettable moment of not just Butler’s career, but the Miami Heat’s history.

Since that moment, everyone has wondered, what exactly was he thinking and what went on behind the scenes. Netflix’s Starting 5, which follows 5 NBA stars’ 2023-24 season, has given fans a peek into Butler’s decision and its effects on his family, specifically his daughter.

The documentary revealed Butler got the idea from his nanny a month before the media day. His nanny had gone to an emo night at a bar and explained the concept to Butler, who readily agreed to execute it.

In episode 1, you can see Butler calling his girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak, and showing his family the look. Although Nowak finds it funny, their daughter Rylee is not as thrilled. Rylee saw the look through the video call, and said, “I don’t like this hair”. The Heat star responded in mock sadness saying, “You don’t like this hair? Why not? This is dada. Dada’s emotional right now.”

As iconic as the last two media days were, it seems Jimmy Butler’s days of showcasing his eccentric hairdos are behind him. While the entire NBA community waited for another unconventional look this time around, the Heat star chose a straightforward look.

Jimmy Butler seems to be in trouble with Pat Riley

Butler’s decision for a normal hairstyle for the media day might be influenced by the ongoing friction in Miami. Reportedly, things haven’t been great between him and Pat Riley.

After the Celtics beat the Heat in the playoffs last season, Butler claimed on ‘Rock the Bells’ that if he had been playing, both the Celtics and the Knicks would have been knocked out of the playoffs.

#RTBExclusive: @JimmyButler said what he said. Do you think Miami would have beaten Boston in the #NBAPlayoffs if Playoff Jimmy Butler was playing? pic.twitter.com/4HvHKhTsCM — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) May 4, 2024

This did not sit too well with Pat Riley, who lashed out at Butler during a press conference. The team president suggested Butler should ‘keep his mouth shut’ if he isn’t on the court. Since then, the summer has been turbulent for the organization and Butler.

However, it isn’t guaranteed Butler’s decision to choose a more conventional look was influenced due to the friction with Pat Riley. But it does seem a little out of character for Butler to end his tradition after only two seasons.