Jeff Teague Recalls Traumatizing Taxi Ride to Summer League Game in Las Vegas

The games at this year’s NBA Summer League have started to get heated and the weather in Nevada seems to be following suit. The matches are being held in the city of Las Vegas where temperatures have started to touch north of 110°. A member of the NBA media, Jeff Teague recently had to visit one of these Summer League games and ended up encountering the worst cab ride of his life.

After returning from Vegas, Jeff Teague shared a hilarious incident about a taxi ride he experienced while on his way to a Summer League game over the weekend on his show “The 520 Podcast”. Teague said,

“I got in the taxi because an Uber couldn’t find me. The man had no air [conditioning]. He looking back and I am doing this [flapping the neck of the t-shirt to let air pass more quickly]. He said‘ It’s broke [the A/C]’. You’re not supposed to be here today it’s 129°… You shouldn’t be taxing.”

Despite no cooling, Teague tried to tough out the experience, considering he only had to travel from the start of the Las Vegas Strip to its end. The 36-year-old even tried passing the time on the ride by messing with his wife Paola Gomez. The 2021 NBA Champion told his significant other that her make was “running” which elicited a hilarious reaction out of her, and Teague admitted to getting a giggle out of the whole situation. But even with all the distractions in the world, Teague confessed to finding the ride unbearable further adding that,

“But it was so hot man my whole shirt was [wet]… What made it f**ked up is I seen one of my old coaches right… You know how coaches are… They wanna hug y’all. My back soaked boss, I am like ‘ Yo cuz don’t touch my shirt’.”

Teague’s co-hosts DJ Wells and B Henn broke out laughing on hearing the story. B Henn even asked his NBA friend to get his relationship with God right as he hilariously claimed that Teague was literally in Biblical Hell during the car ride.