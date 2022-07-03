Basketball

“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA

“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"The Lakers vomited all over themselves publicly and repeatedly": Nuggets analyst Ryan Blackburn calls Kyrie Irving an All-Star talent albeit psychotic
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA
“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA

Imagine enjoying your weekend in Vegas and suddenly hearing LeBron James will be lacing up…