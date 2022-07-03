“Are there any rules to prevent Lebron James from playing in Summer League?”: Reddit asks a hilarious but legit question involving Lakers star that could boost viewership for NBA

Imagine enjoying your weekend in Vegas and suddenly hearing LeBron James will be lacing up for the Summer League. You wouldn’t want to miss that, would you?

NBA conducts a major event in the month following the Championship match, which marks the start of a new season. With rookies, two-way contract holders, G-league players, and some other unproven free agents eagerly waiting to prove their worth, Summer League has a decent amount of excitement for the viewers.

Although these had been going on since the existence of the NBA, there wasn’t any structure for this off-season action until 2002, but it had one from that year onwards when it took place in Orlando and then a couple of years later in Las Vegas.

The mega event is generally played in Las Vegas, with all 30 teams participating in it. The current NBA Summer League also features the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League, which kicked off on Saturday with the Lakers taking on the Miami Heat in California.

Summer League: Lakers beat the Heat 100-66. 🔥 M. McClung: 17pts

P. Bass: 15pts, 6rebs, 3blks

C. Swider: 13pts, 6rebs

S. Pippen Jr: 12pts, 6rebs

V. Brown: 11pts

J. Huff: 9pts, 7rebs, 2blks

M. Jones: 8pts, 6asts, 4rebs

S. O’Neal: 6pts, 6rebs

M. Christie: 5pts, 9rebs pic.twitter.com/lPKDtJsmx6 — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) July 2, 2022

The internet had an idea for how NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the LA franchise could make the most out of this year’s off-season event.

NBA Reddit wants to see LeBron James bring in at least a Summer League Championship to LA

If the Lakers are not able to resolve their Russell Westbrook situation, they are most probably not going anywhere close to the Larry O’Brien this season as well.

Keeping that in mind, fans have thought of another championship that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could win that even Michael Jordan lacks in his trophy cabinet.

Obviously, there’s no chance of any of those guys playing a game in the event that is just a talent showcase for free agents, G-leaguers, and rookies. But think about the ticket sales if The King decides to play even a game in Vegas.

The reigning champions Sacramento Kings will surely hate this idea as these are the only playoffs and the championship game they get to play the whole season. But it will bring a lot more money, business, and viewership if the 4x MVP decides to have a go at it.

C’mon, Mr. Silver, let us witness some 50-point triple-double games in Summer League.