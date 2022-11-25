Jeffrey Jordan, Who Blew Away $80,000 In Las Vegas, Was Once Arrested For Assaulting A Hospital Worker

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan might’ve cemented himself as the greatest NBA player of all time but his sons certainly didn’t live up to his standard when it comes to basketball. Both Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan played basketball at the collegiate level at UCF but would not progress further than this in their hoops career.

Of the two brothers, Marcus, the younger brother, had by far the better career at UCF. Jeffrey would play 3 seasons but would go on to average a mere 2.7 points in 21 minutes of play in his senior season. 2012 would be the last time Jeffrey Jordan would lace up to play basketball on a national stage.

Since then, he’s founded the Heir Jordan philanthropic foundation alongside Marcus. He also co-founded the Jordan Avakian Group, a consultancy firm.

Jeffrey Jordan was arrested for aggravated assault

In September of 2021, Jeffrey Jordan was seeking medical attention after he had fell and hit his head while at a local Casa Amigos in Scottsdale. After security helped him get to a hospital, it was revealed that Jordan had actually tried to assault the hospital workers.

He would proceed to be arrested for aggravated assault of one healthcare professional. This made national headlines at the time considering the fact that it was Michael Jordan’s son who was under arrest.

The Chicago Bulls legend himself never came out and publicly addressed the situation but given the fact that Jeffrey is fine in 2022, it’s safe to say that everything worked out well for him in this situation.

Jeffrey Jordan once blew away $80,000 in Las Vegas

In 2010, it was reported that both Jeffrey and Marcus blew away over $80,000 while in Las Vegas. They would spend $35,000 at Haze Nightclub alone and would go on to drop another $50,000 the same day, on a Saturday.

Looks like being Michael Jordan’s sons most certainly has its perks.

