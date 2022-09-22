Jerry West, who publicly lashed out at Jeanie Buss, called out $620 million Magic Johnson for being too critical

Los Angeles Lakers legend Mr. Logo aka Jerry West once called out Magic Johnson for being too critical of the franchise.

Magic Johnson is easily one of the most famous Laker in franchise history. His reign in the 80s helped the team reach different heights of fame.

But before him, another man ruled the league and led the Lakers. His name is Jerry West. A 14-time All-Star, West started his NBA career in 1960 with gold and purple.

He carried the team to 9 NBA Finals and lost 8 of them. West’s determination for the team is exemplary. And despite Bill Russell and Celtics’ hindrance, West finally won a championship in 1972. He is the only player in league history to win a Finals MVP without winning the championship.

Though Johnson was a lot more successful than West in terms of titles, he won 5 for the Lakers, the two shared a lot of similarities.

Jerry’s rival Bill Russell played for Boston. Similarly, Johnson’s eternal rival Larry Bird also played for the Celtics. The bond too shared transcended the sport. They understood each other’s careers like no one else did.

Whenever West was approached about Magic, the 6’3″ guard only had generous words. However, on one occasion, Jerry called out Magic Johnson.

Also read: “Ime Udoka’s affair was non-consensual”: Richard Jefferson casts doubt over 1 year suspension similar to Robert Sarver’s

Jerry West did not appreciate Magic Johnson criticizing the Lakers

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2015, Mr. Clutch revealed his opinion on Magic Johnson. The 84-year-old first went on a long streak of praise for the point guard.

But then, he grudgingly confessed that he wasn’t that fond of Magic Johnson criticizing the Los Angeles Lakers so much.

Jerry: “His enthusiasm, you know, smile…approachable. He hasn’t changed a whole lot today. He can be very critical today and particularly the Lakers, which he shouldn’t do. But you know I loved him and today he and I are still good friends.”

West definitely behaves as if he is just messing around the video. However, there might be some truth to his joking. In 2015, the Lakers were going through a terrible slump. The team was finding it difficult to even register 30+ wins a season.

Magic Johnson, at that time, had gone after then owner Jim Buss. The $620 million worth superstar complained about Jim’s leadership and suggested the owner needed help.

Oddly enough, Jerry West also clashed with the current Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in February of 2022. The 14-time All-Star lashed out at the Buss family and Lakers ownership for revoking his season tickets.

The entire saga dragged Lakers’ name through the mud. Do you think the team is right for revoking West’s season tickets?

Also read: Charles Barkley, who was accused of cheating with Madonna, couldn’t pronounce Ime Udoka’s name on national TV