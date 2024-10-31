“Jesus Take the Wheel”: DeMarcus Cousins Has ‘Unique’ Advice for Thunder Ahead of Victor Wembanyama Matchup

Victor Wembanyama is a player truly unlike any we’ve seen before. In fact, his nickname ‘alien’ is quite fitting. Standing at 7ft 4, with skills to handle the ball, make plays, and score inside or out, Wemby is a nightmare matchup for any team. With the Spurs making their way to Oklahoma City tonight, DeMarcus Cousins had some advice for the Thunder.

“Bully him. Pray. Yeah, Pray,” Cousins said during his appearance on the “Run It Back” show.

Boogie further added, “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

Will the Thunder have a better plan against @wemby tonight than the one @boogiecousins proposes? ‍♂️‍➡️ pic.twitter.com/JTXDNE4Ogu — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) October 31, 2024

Turning to serious discussion, Cousins said, “You try to muscle him a little bit, you try to bully him. But the guy, he’s going to get the ball. He’s too skilled, he’s fast, he’s slippery.”

Wembanyama has a wide array of tricks in his bag, which help him along with his towering height. At the same time, with Chris Paul on his team now, it is really hard to contain Wemby.

One of the hosts wondered why he’d seen no one try to be physical with Victor Wembanayama. Boogie replied, “There is no more physical. You can’t be physical. That’s a fact.”

The physicality, or the lack thereof, has become an interesting debate in recent times. The other day, Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, spoke in his post-game interview about how he’d like to see physicality return to the NBA.

Getting back to the game at hand, the Thunder will have their hands full with Wemby tonight. Victor Wembanyama outplayed Chet Holmgren in their three contests last year, averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 blocks. However, the Thunder emerged victorious in two of the three contests.

We’ll have to see whether CP3 and the other additions can help Wemby land the first blow in the three-game season series.