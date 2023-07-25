“Jimmy Butler Had Some Extra Motivation!”: Michael Jordan’s Son and Larsa Pippen Pass Verdict on Shakira and Heat Star’s ‘Rumored Relationship’

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have become quite the celebrity couple as they continue to be in the paparazzi spotlight. The self-proclaimed ‘Miami Celebs’ recently released the latest episode of their podcast – Separation Anxiety. The couple talked about multiple topics before discussing the rumored relationship between NBA player Jimmy Butler and Shakira. The episode is called “Caught in the Act!” and was released on 25th July.

The Miami Heat shooting guard has been linked with pop icon Shakira since the NBA Playoffs. The couple can identify with Larsa and Marcus when it comes to their relationship. Like ‘Larcus,’ Shakira is also considerably older than Jimmy Butler. In the podcast, Larsa seemed to approve of the relationship and stated they looked good together.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discuss Butler’s relationship

In the latest episode of the podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa Pippen and Macrus Jordan discussed in detail the relationship between Jimmy and Shakira. They talked about the possible truth in the rumors, their possibility of being spotted in public, their compatibility, and Jimmy’s extra motivation during the playoffs.

Here is what they said:

Marcus: “She definitely was at a lot of Heat playoff games and Jimmy sure was going off on some of those games. Maybe he had a little extra motivation out there.” Larsa: “I like it and I am here for it.”

The couple also talked about dating an athlete, and as Shakira was previously with Gerard Pique, she understands the lifestyle they have. In specific, the schedules of athletes are defined, and it’s easier to follow your day accordingly. Here is what Larsa said to Michael Jordan’s son and her boyfriend:

“I feel like they would look good together. She is used to athletes and an athlete’s schedule. So I feel like that would work as well.”

Jimmy Butler and Shakira’s rumored relationship

Shakira has been spotted in a lot of sports events in the past few months. This has led to multiple rumors involving her and famous sports personalities. As talked about in this article, her attending the 2023 NBA Playoffs in Miami rose suspicions of her relationship with the Miami Heat’s star player Jimmy Butler.

However, that wasn’t the only rumor to make the rounds. She was also spotted at the Miami Grand Prix in May. This also gave birth to her possible linkage with eight-time Formula One champion – Lewis Hamilton. Well, you may never know which news could turn out to be true, and all of us are here for it as well.