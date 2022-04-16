“Nobody Is Picking Us to Win”: Stephen Curry Well Aware of Warriors’ Underdog Status Ahead of Playoffs

Stephen Curry and the Western Conference giants Golden State Warriors are finally back in the playoffs after two long years.

After seeing seasons where they were missing some of their biggest stars, Golden State came out all guns blazing this season. Dominating the West initially, the Dubs looked unstoppable early in the season.

Not only that, they saw many of their stars, like Klay Thompson, make a return. But the likes of Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies certainly overshadowed the Warriors in the latter part of the season as the Dubs battled through a slump.

Even superstar Stephen Curry, who looked in fiery form, dropped off and eventually injured his foot during the latter part of the season. While the 52-30 record is nothing to be frowned upon, the Warriors are by no means the favorites to get out of the West and it seems Stephen Curry knows the same.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are ready to prove doubters wrong

The Warriors start off their playoff run tomorrow when they are set to face off against the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets. Ahead of their matchup against Denver, Curry certainly had some interesting words for his critics and embraced the Warriors’ position.

“Nobody is picking us to win, to come out of the West, at least I don’t think, except our families… Which is fine. It’s just a matter of you’ve got to win four games, and in order to do that, we have a certain game plan we are going to try and execute on Saturday… and we understand every game takes on a new life of its own.”

The Warriors matchup against the Nuggets will certainly be an interesting watch. While Curry will probably make a return in the series, it will be intriguing to see how he performs in the post-season.

Though Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic might make things a bit difficult, injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. make the Warriors the likely favorites in the matchup.

Curry and Co. certainly have all the tools to make a solid run in the post-season. If all of their players are kicking in all cylinders come playoff time, GSW making a run in the NBA Finals might not be far-fetched.

