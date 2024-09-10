Jimmy Butler, Just Like Shaquille O’Neal, is an Overpacker When Travelling

Jimmy Butler always makes a statement with his appearance. From unconventional media day hairstyles to an impeccable sense of off-court fashion, Butler is turning heads no matter what. But it takes effort to look good, and unfortunately for Jimmy, this effort results in a small problem that Shaquille O’Neal faced as well.

The Heat star joined Daryl Butler, the VP of Marketing of Google, to attend Complex’s Sneaker Shopping with Jo La Puma. Jimmy opened up about just how many sneakers he packs on a given trip. Jimmy said,

“I have a week and half maybe, and I got 30 sneakers. I was putting that stuff on.”

According to Butler in 10-11 days, he carries 30 sneakers with him. That is more than double the number of shoes for the days he stays for.

Additionally, Butler’s habit of bringing more than required when travelling etches him alongside Shaquille O’Neal, who is known for packing big. In an interview with GQ Sports, Shaq revealed the details of his luggage.

“I always go double. So, if it’s a seven-day trip, 14 pairs of underwear and 14 tank tops… We came from China and I was looking at my bag. I didn’t touch damn near anything! I’m definitely an over-packer,” said Shaq.

A figure in fashion circles himself, Shaq became the president of basketball operations for Reebok last October. However, the outspoken style of Butler separates him from the Heat legend.

Dating back to his early years in the league, Butler has been a polarizing figure in NBA fashion circles. In 2018 he was selected to LeagueFits’ All-Drip First Team. He unapologetically uses his appearance as a form of expression, which explains over-packing on trips.

Butler is one of many NBA players with a signature shoe deal with the Chinese brand, Li-Ning. His most recent model, the JB3, is a physical manifestation of Butler’s persona. Made for on-and-off court uses.

JB3. hand made by me (JBIII). vintage aesthetics created for fashion and power, on and off the courts. available now pic.twitter.com/XF6x2RF5gQ — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) August 29, 2024

The Heat star knows how to draw the attention of the masses with his basketball skills, as well as his looks off-court. Although his time in the airport may be longer due to baggage, he has made the reason worth it.