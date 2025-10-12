Jimmy Butler Reveals the Importance of Letting Teammates Hang Out at His Home

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) waits for action to resume in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler understands importance of team camaraderie for any championship contender. So he’s gone back to the old school methods of ensuring that their goals are aligned. Instead of a simple hangout with the Warriors roster at a club or a party, Butler invited them into his home.

Once Jimmy Butler landed with the Golden State Warriors at the 2024 trade deadline, the team’s fate changed for the better. His partnership with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green made the Warriors a forced to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

But despite advancing to the second round, the Warriors weren’t able to extend their streak of success. An injury to Curry practically crushed their championship hopes before their very eyes. Of course, it was always going to be hard to overcome a loss like that. But a successful team knows the importance of having a supporting cast reliable enough to soften the blow.

The Warriors have since realized that and Butler has taken the initiative to ensure that isn’t the case. During the offseason, he invited the entire team out to his home in San Diego. It was an incredible time of team building and bonding among the Warriors roster.

“For me, it’s kind of like letting you in to my space,” Butler said on Dubs Talk. “If you’re in my home, you know I rock with you heavy because I don’t let just anybody into my home.”

For most people, their home is their sanctuary, a place where they can be themselves with no questions asked. Butler’s willingness to have the team over is a display of trust in the guys, even if he had just met some of them a few months earlier.

“You get to live my life even if it’s for one or two days. You get to see where I train, how I train, and how I like to spend my time off. Really, for the young guys, if you work as hard as I would like to think that I’ve worked, you can have whatever you dream of,” Butler said.

Warriors big man Quinten Post was among the attendees at the Butler estate. During his media day availability, he revealed what the experience was like at Butler’s house.

“It was really cool. Saw Jimmy’s house. Pretty impressive. We got together as a team, spent some time together, scrimmaged for a couple of hours, but it was really focused on getting to know each other and getting ready for next season,” Post said.

From the outside looking in, the Warriors look extremely connected ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Butler and Post’s comments enforce that certainly is the case in the locker room. Time will shortly tell whether these outings have paid off or have been in vain.