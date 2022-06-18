“Stephen Curry scored more clutch buckets than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown COMBINED!”: 2022 Finals MVP stands class apart despite fewer games than Celtics duo

Stephen Curry is statistically more clutch than Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown combined.

The Boston Celtics may have had a strong run to the NBA finals, but they were outclassed by the Golden State Warriors. Experience beats out newbies every time, and this series was proof. Curry, Klay, and Draymond ran it back to their first championship days, and with strong showings from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, they were never in trouble.

One statistic that everyone loves to search for is who had the most points when it comes to the clutch situations. The answer for this year is the unanimous MVP. Steph played 9 cutch games, and a total of 34 minutes, in which he scored an incredible 47 points, and was laser-focused from the line. Due to his nature of taking contested 3’s his shooting percentage from beyond the arc takes a dip.

In comparison, the Boston trio have played 12,12, and 11 games, and have a points total lesser than this one man. While they are a young and hungry team, this particular aspect may be what Ime Udoka should look into for the next season. Their playoff run started with a wash of a depleted Brooklyn Nets and was a struggle from then on. two 7 game series and a 4-2 finals loss point out the glaringly obvious – the Celtics need to close games better.

Stephen Curry is a godsend for the Golden State Warriors – their trust in him has been repaid manyfold

The front office should thank their stars every day that they traded Monta Ellis and not Stephen Curry. Without him, there would not be the dynasty that we see today. But could you imagine the Bucks having both Giannis Antetokounmpo and the best 3-point shooter? That would be like the ultimate combo!

The man has been doing G.O.A.T things for the better part of a decade, and it looks like he finally got over that final hump to put him in the top 10. Not that he needed to do much more than he already did, but his 4th ring cemented his legacy. Nobody has influenced the modern game more than Curry, and it shows.

GSW fans would want him to continue doing this for many more years, but they forget that he is 34 – although he doesn’t look it. His time is coming to an end sooner than we think, and when it does, LeBron James would probably still be playing. They should play more than one game a season together, the fans would love it.

