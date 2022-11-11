“Michael Jordan Type of Alpha But You Always Need a Pippen”: Damian Lillard Compares Himself with MJ in New Rap ‘Raid’

Damian Lillard is not just delivering winners on the court this season, even off-the-court he is putting out bangers. The man thinks he has found the Scottie Pippen to his Michael Jordan.

As the Portland Trail Blazers with their 9-3 record have proven themselves to be one of the best teams in the league, Dame might be thinking that he has now found his Pippen in either Anfernee Simons or his new teammate Gerami Grant.

If neither of those, he might probably be looking for one. His newly released rap song tells us so.

Also read: “Guess Who Couldn’t Care Less?”: $100M Worth Damian Lillard Mercilessly Trolls Fan Who Kept Him in His Fantasy Team

Damian Lillard compares himself to Michael Jordan in new rap

Connie Diiamond alongside NBA All-Star and Portland Trail Blazers point guard dropped a great rap song by the name “Raid”.

In it, Dame Dolla has paid homage to the Bulls’ legendary duo while comparing himself to the 6x NBA champ, maybe putting his case forward for why he doesn’t have a ring yet.

He is definitely defending himself for why he doesn’t have a ring yet despite being one of the greatest and arguably the most clutch players in the NBA.

The 6x All-Star has consistently led his Blazers to post-seasons year after year despite having weak teams. Apart from the year, he was drafted and this past year in which he was injured, he has led them to 8 straight Playoffs.

Are Dame’s Blazers really true contenders this season after all his struggles?

Lillard’s individual performance in each of those Playoffs, making several massive upsets with his clutch three-pointers has earned him the stature he now has as a 10-year veteran in the game.

The highlights of those moments are some of the best moments in the game of basketball, yet, he must add a title-winning shot highlight to that collection. And it doesn’t look like he is going to compromise on that.

Sticking with just one team for ten years in this era of super teams is an achievement in itself. But he must be the happiest man in the NBA right now, as he has the best squad he has ever been with him in all these years.

Also read: “A lot of fans don’t understand’: Kobe Bryant pinpoints 1 big reason for Stephen Curry’s success in resurfaced video

Hope he has found his Pippen already.