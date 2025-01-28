Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and Warriors Enter the Race to Bag Heat Star

Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) protects the basketball from Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler situation in Miami has reached a point of no return as the Heat have suspended him indefinitely as they look for a trade. Many teams who stepped out of the Butler sweepstakes are seemingly returning due to the Heat adjusting their asking price. Two notable teams that have entered the race are the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

Despite the Sixers’ disappointing 2024-25 season, they aren’t throwing in the towel. They are exploring every option to increase their roster including potentially acquiring Butler, even if it means in exchange for a crucial member. NBA insider Vince Goodwill took to the Good Word with Goodwill to reveal new trade information about Butler. He said,

“I’ve heard that Philly quietly could be a suitor for Jimmy Butler…theoretically, it would be a Jimmy for Paul George swap. I believe that Embiid is pushing for them to reacquire Jimmy.”

“I've heard that Philly quietly could be a suitor for Jimmy Butler…theoretically, it would be a Jimmy for Paul George swap. I believe that Embiid is pushing for them to reacquire Jimmy.” 👀 – @VinceGoodwill (h/t @dru_star ) pic.twitter.com/q8362nkXTw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 28, 2025

Butler is familiar with the Sixers organization as he played half a season with the team during 2018-19. He was a part of the best rendition of the Sixers who lost in the semifinals to the Raptors behind Kawhi Leonard’s iconic buzzer-beater in Game 7. There is a new coaching staff and front office personnel, which could result in a different outcome. However, any deal for Butler would require the team to trade recently acquired star Paul George.

The other team in the mix for Butler is the Warriors. They were in the Butler sweepstakes earlier in the season but backed out due to the asking price. Now that the Heat are more desperate to offload the six-time All-Star, Golden State is more lenient to complete a trade according to NBA inside Kevin O’Connor.

The Golden State Warriors are back in the mix for Jimmy Butler, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/AdcHs2Yf4L — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 28, 2025

We are weeks away from the trade deadline and Butler’s actions have punched his ticket out of Miami.

Butler has forced his way out of Miami in recent weeks

The recent suspension by the Heat is the third penalty the team has imposed on Butler within the past month. His recent set of actions consisted of him walking out on a shootaround when told he wouldn’t be in the starting lineup any longer.

He has been in a stalemate with Heat president Pat Riley throughout this process. However, the Heat are finally dropping their resistance.

Despite reports stating the team won’t trade Butler and declining multiple offers, they have changed their attitude. Following the recent set of events, the team is desperate to get Butler off the roster before there is more damage.

Butler’s preferred destination remains the Suns. However, the difficulties of a deal with Phoenix make the reality of a trade elsewhere more likely.