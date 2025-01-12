Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns Desperate to Land Miami Heat Star

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Suns are in a difficult position to trade for Heat star Jimmy Butler, but that hasn’t stopped their pursuit to acquire him. Their first obstacle consists of Suns star Bradley Beal waiving his no-trade clause. However, there is a new development in the Butler-Suns trade buzz. If Beal were to hypothetically agree to the terms of a trade, it would require a third team.

NBA insider Marc Stein provided new information regarding a potential Butler trade to Phoenix. There is mutual interest between both parties. But the Heat are unable to do a straight swap with the Suns due to financial restrictions. Stein revealed the imperative involvement of a potential third team. He said,

“Phoenix wants Butler and Butler wants Phoenix — ‘I’ve heard they want him bad,’ one league source says of the Suns — but the obstacles preventing such a swap continue to be considerable. Before Bradley Beal’s obsessively discussed no-trade clause can even come into play, Miami and Phoenix need a third team willing to absorb Beal’s monster contract to emerge.”

This report comes only days after Beal denounced any speculation that he is willing to waive his no-trade clause. When asked about the ongoing trade rumors, Beal proceeded to say, “If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I’m addressed and somebody says something different, then I’ll be a Sun.”

Beal’s public comments haven’t deterred the Suns from looking into proceeding in their hunt for Butler. Phoenix believes that Butler is the key to turning their team into a true title contender.

Suns need a third team for Beal

The likelihood of Butler becoming a member of the Suns is becoming more dependent on Phoenix finding another suitor for Beal. The Heat’s interest in Beal is non-existent.

A couple of seasons ago, the Heat rejected the idea of trading for Beal. Furthermore, the development of Tyler Herro eliminates the need for a player such as Beal. They both play the same position but Herro is averaging 23.8 points in comparison to Beal’s 17.8 points per game.

Butler wants to be in Phoenix as badly as the Suns want him. In addition to Beal standing in the way, Heat executive Pat Riley won’t want to give Butler what he wants. Any trade involving the six-time All-Star has to align with what Riley deems satisfactory. A feat that is not easy to accomplish.