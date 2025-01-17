Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Raptors Enter the Foray, Suns Ready to Offer First-Round Pick

Dec 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

As each day passes, the reality of the Heat trading Jimmy Butler draws nearer. The latest development in the rumors surrounding Butler includes a new team surfacing into the mix. The Toronto Raptors are the most recent team to enter the fray, but not amongst the teams interested in acquiring Butler.

Advertisement

Doug Smith of The Toronto Star is responsible for breaking the news. Jimmy Butler doesn’t match the timeline of the Raptors but Toronto views this as an opportunity to cash in. Their interest in being a third team is to assist in facilitating a trade in exchange for assets. Smith said,

“It’s not that they want Butler: His skill set, age, $52-million (U.S.) player option for next season, and longer-term financial desires make him about ill-suited to join this roster. But general manager Bobby Webster and president Masai Ujiri are trying to be facilitators — and benefactors — in what ultimately happens with Butler, the disgruntled Heat wing who has asked for a trade.”

The Toronto Raptors are looking to involve themselves in the Jimmy Butler trade sweepstakes, per @SmithRaps “It’s not that they want Butler: His skill set, age, $52-million (U.S.) player option for next season, and longer-term financial desires make him about ill-suited to join… pic.twitter.com/DBat0bRifg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 17, 2025

Toronto’s involvement would make a Butler trade to the Suns increasingly more likely. Since Phoenix is a second-apron team, they are unable to include multiple players in a trade. However, Toronto has expiring contracts such as Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown that they are looking to offload, which can entice Miami in exchange for draft capital.

Furthermore, the Suns have made it known that their determination to acquire Butler knows no bounds. They are willing to fully commit to their current core by including their highly valuable 2031 first-round pick in a deal according to reports.

The Phoenix Suns have discussed including their 2031 first-round pick in a trade package for Jimmy Butler, per @WindhorstESPN “Phoenix has also discussed using the one first-round pick it is still allowed to trade (2031) in various talks around trying to acquire Butler,… pic.twitter.com/86wcCKzjBA — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 17, 2025

The majority of the Suns’ actions to win now are driven by their owner Mat Ishbia. The billionaire is willing to do whatever it takes to turn the Suns into a championship team.

Suns need a change in their roster

The salary cap for the 2024-25 NBA season is $140.5 million. Phoenix is investing over $150 million in their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. However, they are failing to reach expectations as they are currently 20-20 on the season and sitting at the 10th seed. Regardless, they remain proactive in making moves to become a better team.

This past week, the Suns finalized a trade to acquire big man Nick Richards from the Hornets in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks. This deal provides much-needed depth at the center position amidst Jusuf Nurkic’s regression.

Despite that deal, Phoenix’s top priority remains acquiring Butler. They believe adding the six-time All-Star will serve as the missing piece in their chase for NBA immortality.