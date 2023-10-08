Jimmy Butler Unleashes Inner ‘Gladiator’ in Training Camp, 5 Days After ‘Emo Jimmy’ Stunt: “Are You Not Entertained?”

Jimmy Butler was intense during The Miami Heat pre-season practice. The All-Star forward was seen working hard as he hit tough shots and divided for loose balls. Jimmy, who is known for his antics during training, was vocal as usual. This attitude and appearance from Butler is a stark contrast to his appearance on media day. The Butler, who had shown up for media day looking like an ‘Emo’ version of himself, was nowhere to be found during practice, 5 days later.

The Heat star seemed to be a little extra motivated during practice. Butler isn’t short of any motivation, as the Miami Heat once again failed to land any stars as off-season signings. Not only that, stars like Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday landed on rosters of conference rivals Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. These circumstances led to Jimmy even dropping quotes from the movie Gladiator during practice.

Jimmy Buckets is back and ready

Jimmy Butler is among a very few set of players in the league you don’t want to get on the bad side of. Jimmy Buckets is known for being extremely competitive, while also holding grudges against some players for a long time.

The Heat forward was vocal about his disappointment with the Damian Lillard trade. The Miami veteran even told media people that he would be gunning for the Bucks this season.

Butler seems interested in backing his talk up. While getting ready for the season, Jimmy was seen getting buckets at practice. Butler even decided to add a little more spice to the situation by quoting lines from the movie Gladiator while scoring effortlessly. The six-time All-Star was seen making a tough pull-up jumper between two guards.

After making the tough shot, Butler was heard screaming “Are you entertained?.” The line quoted by Jimmy was from the movie Gladiator. They come from a scene where the protagonist, Maximus played by actor Russel Crowe defeats a swarm of enemies, and later asks the crowd “Are you entertained”. What makes the reference so apt, is that Gladiator is a movie based on ‘vengeance’.

Jimmy Butler during Media Day

Jimmy is a troll and everyone knows it. He is known to be a very ferocious player on the court and is a complete jokester off it. The 6’7 forward has a sense of humor, but it’s always at its best during NBA Media Day.

Butler has a history with media day, as he always shows up wearing hilarious get-ups. Though players are not allowed to wear anything but their jerseys, Butler manages to always pull something off.

Last year Jimmy decided to show up to the photo shoot rocking dred locks. The star forward insisted on his media day picture being used also. This year was even worse, as Butler decided to get an ‘Emo’ hairdo and get a piercing under his eye. Butler who seemed to be also rocking some maskara, was still sharp with his words.