“Well Damn”: Despite Jimmy Butler’s Thirsty Comment on Gabrielle Union’s Picture, Dwyane Wade Put the Past Behind with Warm Gesture

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, despite the Flash’s allegiance to Miami Heat, weren’t on the best note. The feud between them started over a picture of Gabrielle Union. The Hollywood actress posted a picture on her Instagram while she was in Venice. But, Jimmy, who was Wade’s friend back in the day, left a thirsty comment that made the Heat legend furious.

Butler wrote “WELL DAMN” under Union’s picture. When Wade saw the comment he threatened Jimmy to never repeat it. Dwyane Wade too commented and let Butler know that his out-of-line message wasn’t appreciated.

Wade: “Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like.”

Now, approximately 5 years later, it seems Dwyane Wade is ready to put the beef behind him. His recent Instagram story about Jimmy Butler only proves that.

Dwyane Wade embraces Jimmy Butler

In his recent Instagram story, Jimmy Butler posted courtside pictures of his interaction with Dwyane Wade during the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game. Dwyane Wade not only reshared the pictures Butler had shared of him but also reshared the video of them embracing. This is a welcome sight for fans who believed Butler and the Flash were still not on good terms.

Did DWade forget about that Well Damn comment? pic.twitter.com/donvXtehVq — Ramsey Dale (@Kingofmidrange) March 23, 2023

In all fairness, they likely put their beef in the past right then. Dwyane’s stern warning after Jimmy’s comment had the desired effect. Butler immediately understood he had crossed the line. Though he did not apologize, Butler did acknowledge Wade’s warning. He also tried to lighten the situation by announcing that he would still come to the barbecue.

Butler commented: “Well, that escalated quickly. Point noted… I am still coming to the barbecue though.”

Though it’s not clear if DWade actually let Butler come over for the barbecue, but if he did, the conversation must have been difficult for Butler. After all, Gabrielle Union is Wade’s wife and as a friend, Jimmy should be aware of the repercussions of his social media comments.

Wade and Gabrielle Union are going strong

Wade and Union have publicly been together since 2010. In 2014, they married, and Union not only became Wade’s wife but also the stepmother to his children. Despite not giving birth to the children, she has taken a very hands-on role in their upbringing.

Especially the way she has helped Dwyane and Zaya Wade cope up with the pressures of her transition is commendable. Hopefully, they can remain strong and survive the ups and downs that haunt every relationship.