‘JJ Redick Get That Trade Value Up’: Dalton Knecht’s Practice Successes ‘Sensationalized’ By JJ As Lakers Fans Remain Skeptical

Samir Mehdi
Published

Dalton Knecht(L) and JJ Redick(R)

Dalton Knecht(L) and JJ Redick(R)
Credit: USA Today Sports

Dalton Knecht has had quite the interesting start to his NBA career. Entering his sophomore campaign, the sharpshooter out of Northeastern Junior College has been traded to the Hornets, traded back to the Lakers, and now has reports swirling around his trade value deteriorating.

Amid rumors of his departure from Lakerland however, head coach JJ Redick has stood up for him. He has done this in the past too, as any good bench boss would.

“We feel like he’s a guy who can help us win a game in the playoffs. Maybe multiple games,” said JJ six months ago. While only got four minutes of Playoff action last year, the sentiment was still nice from Redick.

Fast-forward to present day and Knecht seems to have found himself in JJ and his coaching staff’s good graces once more. Redick has reported that Dalton has not only scored 42 more points than any other Lakers in live practice but is doing so on a 60% shooting clip.

Granted, Luka Doncic and LeBron James have yet to practice. Though, this doesn’t tarnish this accomplishment of Dalton’s all too much considering the talent on the purple and gold.

While this is an incredible report to come out of the Lakers’ training camp, some fans are skeptical about the true intentions behind its release.

The reasoning for this is due to another report that’s been making the rounds regarding Dalton’s trade value. “But even as Knecht was scoring, scouts around the NBA couldn’t ignore the holes in his game, particularly on the defensive end,” said Dan Woike of the Athletic.

Coincidentally, JJ implied the same when he said that Knecht’s ceiling is up to his defensive prowess. Fans have now combined the low trade value angle with JJ’s recent comments and have begun to churn the trade rumor mill.

“Trying to talk him up for that trade that’s coming,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Good stuff JJ get that trade value up.”

Whether there’s any validity to this remains to be seen. It should be noted that some scouts believe Knecht would fetch a mere second round pick at his current value which is awfully low regardless of how mediocre his defense has been.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

