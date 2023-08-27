“JJ Redick is Stupid”: After Attacking Dennis Rodman, Dominique Wilkins Turned His Anger Towards ESPN Analyst Over Larry Bird Disrespect

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins recently blasted a couple of former NBA superstars for their takes on Larry Bird. The 3-time NBA champion Bird is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. However, speaking to djvlad, Dennis Rodman claimed Bird wouldn’t have survived in the current NBA era. Similar claims were made by former NBA star JJ Reddick. Wilkins went on a bit of a rant against both, calling Rodman delusional and Reddick stupid for their takes on Bird. Djvlad posted the video on August 24th, as part 8 of a 12-part interview.

While Reddick never played against Larry Bird, Dennis Rodman did. The two went against each other in the late 80s, back when Rodman was playing for the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls legend does have the credibility to assess whether Bird could have played in the current NBA.

Dominique Wilkins calls JJ Reddick stupid for his claims about Larry Bird

Wilkins initially spoke about Dennis Rodman, claiming that he had a lot of respect for the 6-time NBA champion. Claiming that Rodman was a good dude, Wilkins still went on and called him delusional:

“I have a lot of respect for Dennis, I know Dennis well, he’s a good dude, but that’s delusional. Larry Bird could play in any era and do the same thing he did in our era. It couldn’t handle him, today’s players could not handle him. Period.”

Rodman ridiculed Larry Bird’s comparisons with LeBron James, claiming that the former could not have played in today’s era. Moving on, Wilkins aimed for Reddick next, who had said that Bird did not have the physicality to excel in the current NBA.

“He’s [JJ Redick] is stupid. It’s a stupid comment because Larry Bird played in the most physical era ever. He’s 6’10, almost 6’11, and he was physical himself. To say that he wouldn’t be able to play in this league because this league is too physical, it’s like, what league you watching? Physicality is gone, it’s not like it was back then, and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just times change, and for JJ Redick to say stuff like that is the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard,”

The former Hawks’ Small Forward had some harsh words in particular for JJ Reddick. Needless to say, he doesn’t see any reason why Larry Bird would not have succeeded in the current NBA landscape.

Dennis Rodman seemed to retract his claims about Bird

Rodman in particular had been what fans said to be disrespectful towards Bird. He claimed that the Celtics legend would have been in Europe had he still been playing.

However, a range of fans disagreed, which seems to have changed Rodman’s mind to some extent as well. A few days later, he posted an Instagram story wearing a jersey of Larry Bird.

Rodman also posted “All Love, Larry.” As the caption on the image. While that by no means is a direct retraction of his claims, it might be as close as fans can get one, from the maverick Bulls legend.