HomeSearch

“Joel Embiid Denies Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Sent Into a Tizzy as the Big Men Battle it out on the Hardwood

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 19, 2022

"Joel Embiid Denies Giannis Antetokounmpo": NBA Twitter Sent Into a Tizzy as the Big Men Battle it out on the Hardwood

Image Courtesy: USA TODAY Sports

Probably among the all-time great big men, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo had their fans ready for a treat, meeting for the first time this season, with some fireworks expected in the paint, and didn’t they manage to live up, accounting for highlight plays in the very first minutes of the contest.

The two supremely skilled international bigs continue to carry their team on most nights. Standing at seven feet, Joel and Giannis are touted as favorites in the MVP race this season. In their 6-meeting so far, their statistics are the following.

There is no denying that the above statistics swing heavily in favor of the Greek Freak and co. However, it is always a sight to witness the two multiple-time All-Stars play bully ball in the paint, who didn’t disappoint, accounting for some highlight blocks and dunks.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo, KD, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid”: Matt Barnes Snubs Luka Doncic and 2-time MVP From his Top 5 Current Players List

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo battling it out on the hardwood.

Currently, the first-seed in the eastern conference, the Bucks are one of the favorites to win the chip this season, with an All-Star player in Khris Middleton yet to return to the lineup. On the other hand, the Sixers have been off to a bumpy start, with injuries plaguing both Joel and James. However, they have been witnessing a budding talent in Tyrese Maxey.

Nevertheless, fans await a playoff series between the two powerhouses of talent, something we’ll have to wait and find out.

Also read: “This is no Hospital, This is the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins’ Strong Words on Ben Simmons and Nets Post Win Against First-Seed Trail Blazers

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

Read more from Arjun Julka