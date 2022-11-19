“Joel Embiid Denies Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Sent Into a Tizzy as the Big Men Battle it out on the Hardwood

Probably among the all-time great big men, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo had their fans ready for a treat, meeting for the first time this season, with some fireworks expected in the paint, and didn’t they manage to live up, accounting for highlight plays in the very first minutes of the contest.

The two supremely skilled international bigs continue to carry their team on most nights. Standing at seven feet, Joel and Giannis are touted as favorites in the MVP race this season. In their 6-meeting so far, their statistics are the following.

Giannis and the Bucks have gotten the better of Joel Embiid and the 76ers on 5 of the last 6 occasions that the two big men have met. Bucks at 76ers, tonight at 7:30 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GyifZ75tB2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2022

There is no denying that the above statistics swing heavily in favor of the Greek Freak and co. However, it is always a sight to witness the two multiple-time All-Stars play bully ball in the paint, who didn’t disappoint, accounting for some highlight blocks and dunks.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo battling it out on the hardwood.

Joel Embiid DENIES Giannis 🚫pic.twitter.com/kxWsExiVF8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Joel Embiid vs Giannis has lived up to the hype through the opening minutes Battle of the Titans pic.twitter.com/8TyuJ6ioj7 — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 19, 2022

Giannis going right at Joel Embiid to start the game 👀pic.twitter.com/MFTApv2hV5 — Covers (@Covers) November 19, 2022

Joel Embiid denies Giannis 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Zu2vdfZ25i — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 19, 2022

Well lol Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are off to a terrific start — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 19, 2022

3 minutes into this one and it’s Joel Embiid (7) vs Giannis (5), just as we all expected. Giannis had the more memorable points, though, with his driving dunk after Embiid switched onto him. 10-9 Sixers in the early going here in what’s been a good start to this one. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 19, 2022

Joel Embiid omg u own Giannis — Ben Targaryen (@Ben4PF) November 19, 2022

Currently, the first-seed in the eastern conference, the Bucks are one of the favorites to win the chip this season, with an All-Star player in Khris Middleton yet to return to the lineup. On the other hand, the Sixers have been off to a bumpy start, with injuries plaguing both Joel and James. However, they have been witnessing a budding talent in Tyrese Maxey.

Nevertheless, fans await a playoff series between the two powerhouses of talent, something we’ll have to wait and find out.

