Kendrick Perkins Backs Anthony Edwards-Led Timberwolves After 121–109 Win, Names Them Title Contenders

After securing wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves handled their business in Oregon. By defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 121-109, Chris Finch’s boys are now on a three-game winning streak. After they regained their top-most position in the Western Conference, Kendrick Perkins labeled Anthony Edwards and Co. as “legit title contenders”.

Advertisement

While Rudy Gobert did have an incredible 16-point, 15-rebound double-double, it was Anthony Edwards who was the undisputed star of the night. Ant finished the night with an efficient 41 points, with a box plus-minus of +16, shooting almost 60% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 100% from the charity stripe.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1757641011679945002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Edwards’ game-winning performance motivated Kendrick Perkins to dub the Timberwolves as the top contenders. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Perkins lauded the Minnesota side for being a dominant team all season long.

The Timberwolves have been standing on business all season long! Idk about how y’all feel… but I’m leaning towards them being legit Title Contenders. Good night and Carry the hell on…

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KendrickPerkins/status/1757649398903787679?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

By labeling the Wolves as a dominant enough team to compete for the championship, Kendrick Perkins isn’t exaggerating. The Minnesota side has had a great performance, clinching comfortable wins over other powerhouses. With the All-Star duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the pack, there could be a huge possibility that the franchise witnesses their first-ever championship win.

Anthony Edwards and Co. are the best defensive team in the NBA

While Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are exceptionally talented scorers, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to find so much success due to their threatening defense. Thanks to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, the Wolves lead the league with a 108.6 defensive rating. Leading the team in rebounds, Gobert has been a wall on the defensive side of the court, also leading the pack whenever necessary.

Advertisement

The performance of Anthony Edwards and KAT has been highlighted throughout the season. The two All-Stars do deserve all recognition, as they combine for 48.5 points per game. KAT has been a force on the frontcourt with his two-way skills of playing on the paint as well as converting those jumpers. However, apart from the two stars, the supporting pieces have also been playing impressively around them.

While Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels are doing a terrific job in being part of the lethal starting five, the likes of Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Kyle Anderson have been valuable coming off the bench. Finally, having recently added Monte Morris, Shake Milton, and Troy Brown Jr., the Wolves roster bench has become deeper. Moreover, having an easy schedule for the remainder of the season, Chris Finch’s team should attempt to end the postseason as the #1 seed.