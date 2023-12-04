JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and The Three’ Show Bags 6th Spot in Sports Podcasts in the US While Travis Kelce’s New Heights Tops the List

Former Orlando Magic star JJ Redick continues to make history, off the court, this time via his popular Spotify podcast, ‘The Old Man and the Three’. According to a recent post by Boardroom, Redick’s podcast is 6th on the list of the top-10 sports podcasts in the US, a list which includes some other popular NBA podcasts as well.

For example, Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ is ranked 8th in the list while ‘The Ringer NBA Show’ found itself at number nine in the list. The list was led by the ‘New Heights’ podcast, which is hosted by the likes of Jason and Travis Kelce. As one can expect, several NFL and NBA-related podcasts dominated the list, with Redick’s podcast leading the way when it came to basketball.

This list was based on Spotify’s annual rankings of the best podcasts of the year. It is created based on the overall number of active listeners, meaning that JJ Redick himself has managed to create a huge audience base for his Old Man and the Three podcast.

The Kelce brothers’ New Heights has also remained extremely popular in recent months, with some other prominent podcasts also making the list. The rest of the top 3 were rounded off by the Pardon My Take podcast, as well as The Bill Simmons podcast. Redick’s Old Man and the Three was one of the three podcasts in the list directly related to basketball.

JJ Redick’s podcast has seen a range of notable guests

Redick’s podcast has attracted some of the biggest and most prominent names from across the NBA. His long NBA career, overall personality, and the kind of friends he made in the league mean that Redick himself is never at a shortage of stars willing to appear on his show.

The same, however, is true about a range of other NBA stars. The likes of Patrick Beverley, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, and Paul George have all managed to establish their podcasts in recent years. Considering the limited number of years athletes remain active and the kind of uncertainty involved with their careers, podcasts have emerged as a legitimate alternate method of earning for these stars.

Considering the regular discord between players and the league, podcasts typically end up serving as another source of league-related information and gossip for fans. NBA stars tend to be more relaxed and end up talking about a range of topics from their perspectives, which is a major reason why these shows have become especially popular in recent years.