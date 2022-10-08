“Joakim Noah Kept Elbowing Barack Obama In Front Of His Secret Service”: Dwyane Wade Dishes On His Infamous White House Pick-Up Game

Former President Barack Obama’s obsession with NBA basketball was no secret to the larger public.

Barack Obama has always been a massive, massive fan of the NBA. And what better way for a basketball fan than to celebrate his birthday in the company of NBA royalty? The former president had revealed that he had a pick-up game organized on his 49th birthday at the White House.

“For my 49th birthday, we had an All-Star Game that was just kind of for us. LeBron came. Dwyane Wade, and Derrick Rose; all these amazing NBA players. Each team had three NBA players and two amateurs.” revealed Obama to the Armchair Expert.

While no footage or additional stories were known to the public, one of the participants was kind enough to shed light on the events of the day. Dwyane Wade recently opened up on his White House experience on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

What did DWade have to share about their White House pick-up game?

Wade opened up the topic by describing how the former President was a smooth operator with his left. Wade’s expressions speak for themselves and one can picture the former president showing out with the pros.

However, the highlight of the story features former DPOY Joakim Noah. The former president had apparently asked the NBA stars to play their natural game and not take it easy.

Wade spoke about this and mentioned how this felt tough for everyone, especially when swarmed by security personnel in the White House.

All, except Noah.

Noah, according to Wade went full DPOY on the former president. Full-court presses and throwing elbows included. And it comes as no surprise to anyone who has ever seen Joakim Noah play.

Known for his motor and aggression, Noah was a constant bundle of activity in his prime. Wade’s description fits the billing and presents itself as no exaggeration.

While this may have been Wade’s only taste of White House basketball, it certainly wasn’t the last such game. Elbows from an NBA star weren’t going to stop Obama from enjoying his favorite sport with the best in the business.

What details about subsequent White House games are known to the public?

If his 49th involved NBA All-Stars, there was no way Mr. Obama was letting his 50th be a boring affair.

The list of players who played or visited during the game scheduled on the former 50th president’s birthday is staggering. LeBron James, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, and Shane Battier were featured.

But the highlight acts were those who came out of retirement for the game – Magic Johnson and Alonzo Mourning.

Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell were also reportedly in attendance. Kobe, however, did not feature in the game owing to an injury he was nursing at the time.

For security reasons, game tape from the White House games may never see daylight. But they certainly would have made for must-watch television.

