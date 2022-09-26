“Mr. President, How’d You Get My Number”: When Shaquille O’Neal was Dumbfounded by Barack Obama’s Presidential Powers

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest figures in sports. However, even he was surprised when he got a call from Barack Obama!

There are plenty of well known superstars in the history of the NBA. Players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are synonymous with the game.

However, there is one player who is famous both in the world of sports and in modern pop-culture. This man is none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

The four-time NBA Champion is well remembered not just as a dominant NBA player, but now as a comedian, businessman, actor and much much more. He is even a fan favourite analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA!

There is no denying that Shaq is one of the most famous people on planet earth, but even he got goosebumps after getting a call from the former President of the United States of America.

Shaquille O’Neal could not believe that former President Barack Obama had his phone number

If there is one thing that the glitz and glamour of being a celebrity has taught us, it is that it is extremely hard to get a famous person star struck.

That being said, there are times that even the biggest of superstars can’t believe certain things. This was certainly the case for Shaquille O’Neal back in 2008-2009.

While appearing on a video for Complex in January, Shaq recalled how he once received a surprise call. This call was from none other than then President Barack Obama!

Diesel certainly wasn’t expecting that call. However, with how much the former President loves basketball, a conversation between the 4x champ and him would ensue one way or another. Although, let’s be honest, anyone would be surprised to learn that President Obama had their number.

