“Joe Ingles, my kids cried when they heard you got traded from the Jazz!”: Former Jazz’ star reacts to a tweet by a mother, sends his love to the kids

Former Jazz’ star Joe Ingles replies to a mother’s tweet, is grateful for all the love he’s getting after being traded to the Blazers

The NBA is the world’s primer basketball league. However, at its core, it’s a big business. There are 30 franchises out there, competing with each other, year after year, to win the title and become the best. Recently, we saw an example at the same, with the trade deadline happening on 10th February.

We saw a lot of trades, including the much anticipated James Harden-Ben Simmons come to fruition. The Utah Jazz traded Joe Ingles to the Portland Trailblazers in a three-team trade.

The Jazz are trading Joe Ingles in a three-team deal, per @wojespn Trail Blazers get: Ingles, Elijah Hughes, second-round pick Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, second-round pick pic.twitter.com/Z3buLiOLhS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2022

Having played in Utah for 8 years, Joe was pretty sad about the same.

Today hurts… I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years! I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends.. Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching ❤️ — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 10, 2022

“But Joe Ingles made us win!”: A Twitter user shares her kids’ reaction to the trade

The Joe Ingles trade hit a lot of Jazz fans hard. After his ACL injury, Joe was ruled out for the season. He was then subsequently traded to the Blazers, where he’d be there for the season. A mother shared her children reacting to the trade news.

The kids just got home from their dad’s house and I had to break the bad news about Joe. @Joeingles7 and @RenaeIngles, legit tears were cried. #takenote @utahjazz @JazzNationNews pic.twitter.com/IvQHlaQeHx — Natalie Griffin (@MissNGriff) February 14, 2022

As it can be seen, the kids took it pretty hard. Joe saw the clip on Twitter and sent his love to the kids.

Ingles has a contract that expires in the upcoming offseason, where he becomes a free agent. It is assumed Joe would make his return to Utah in the summer, but nothing can be said for sure.