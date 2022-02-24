“Attack rehab and come back better!!”: Joe Ingles underwent successful knee surgery and is ready to come back stronger for the Blazers

Utah Jazz traded their 6th man Joe Ingles to Portland prior to the trade deadline and he will hopefully return to NBA action soon after the surgery.

Joe Ingles started his NBA career with Utah Jazz and spent over 7 years with the team. He started as a bench player and slowly earned himself a spot on the starting lineup. Although he went back to the 6th man position, he was very impactful in Utah’s postseason push last season.

He was involved in the 3-team trade between Jazz, Blazers, and the Spurs. That way he landed in Portland amid rebuild mode. He is yet to make his debut due to the knee injury he suffered against Minnesota last month.

Joe Ingles doesn’t have a return schedule yet

Ingles can get hot from the 3-point line at any point in the game and is an excellent perimeter defender. He lost the 6th man of the year award to teammate Jordan Clarkson last season.

However, he is already 34 and suffered an ACL injury. Bouncing back from that is difficult even for players in their prime. According to the Blazers, his ligament reconstruction surgery was successful and Ingles is ready to give his 100% in the rehab process to join Damian Lillard as soon as possible.

Surgery done, attack rehab & coming back better!! Some don’t believe, just watch. 😤😤 https://t.co/8oj5ad9WZG — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 23, 2022

It was heartbreaking for Joe Ingles to bid adieu to his teammates after 7 good years. Rudy Gobert as well as the rest of his teammates hope to see him in Jazz jersey against in the off-season. Trading an injured player is always looked down upon but playoff success is of utmost importance for the Jazz.

Although Joe expected this move, he was still upset. But he is ready to pick where he left off in Portland alongside Damian Lillard once he is cleared to play.

