Joe Mazzulla Livid at Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Getting a Flagrant for His Dangerous Closeout on Jayson Tatum

Prateek Singh
Published

Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) and Joe Mazzulla (R)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla reportedly isn’t happy with how ignorant the refs were during the Bucks game at Fiserv Forum. After defeating the home team 113-107, the Celtics head coach blasted the referees during the post-game interaction for not calling a flagrant foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Greek superstar supposedly prompted Jayson Tatum to roll his ankle.

With over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Tatum went for a corner three. Giannis was contesting Tatum’s shot, but he ended up putting his foot on JT’s landing area, causing the Celtics superstar to land awkwardly after rolling his ankle. Mazzulla strongly believes that it should have been a flagrant foul.

However, no foul was called on the two-time MVP. Mazzulla told reporters, “That’s ridiculous. Can’t miss that. Can’t miss that.”

Despite the injury scare, Tatum got up and finished the game for his team with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. The Boston head coach was impressed by the strength his star player showed. He also appreciated the fact that the refs acknowledged missing the call.

The 36-year-old added, “He didn’t let it impact the rest of the game on either end of the floor. But the refs did a great job. They knew that they missed it…But credit to (Tatum) for handling it the right way.”

Once JT got the job done, earning the ninth win for his team in the season, he decided to give a piece of his mind to the refs.

He quote tweeted the clip from the game and wrote, “Smfh, some calls you just not supposed to miss.”

JT added, “That’s something I could have been out for six weeks or whatever… For me that sh*t is frustrating when all you get is a ‘sorry, I missed it.’”

He reminded the refs that their job is to protect the players on the floor from dirty and potentially dangerous plays. Tatum said that his ankle still feels a little sore after the game, but it’s not something he won’t be able to come out of.

The league has been trying to crack down on tough closeouts which can be harmful for the players. An attempt is being made to allow shooters enough landing space. So, by the rules, Giannis should’ve been booked for putting his foot in JT’s landing space.

Therefore, Mazzulla and the Celtics have a right to be angry.

