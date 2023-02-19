“He’s lying!”: Luka Doncic Hilariously Denies Kevin Durant’s Claims That He Could Become the “European GOAT”

Luka Doncic has quickly established himself as one of the top players in the NBA. Given his current pace, the Slovenian superstar is well on his way to even becoming an all-time great.

Now in his fifth season in the league, Doncic is playing at an MVP level. He is currently averaging close to 33 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists per game, and is scheduled to make his fourth All-Star appearance tonight.

Speaking of All-Stars, Luka’s current form has inspired a fellow All-Star, Kevin Durant to sing his praises. The Slim Reaper recently stated that given his current trajectory, Luka Magic could become the European GOAT of basketball. Something Luka does not agree with.

Luka Doncic humbly denies Kevin Durant’s claims that he could become the European GOAT

The All-Star Game is almost upon us and fans around the world cannot wait to see their favorite superstars in action. One particular player to pay attention to is none other than the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.

Doncic has been on a roll recently and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. The four-time All-Star is playing sensational basketball and was asked to comment on an interesting statement made by Kevin Durant on media day.

KD claims that Luka has the potential to become the European GOAT. Luka’s response? Well, he called the two-time NBA Champion a liar and then went on to sing the praises of his fellow Europeans, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Kevin Durant highlighted Luka Doncic as contender to become the European GOAT by the end of his career. Luka’s response: “Oh, he’s lying.” pic.twitter.com/Olx1IPi46b — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) February 19, 2023

Doncic’s humility speaks volumes. But, there can be no denying that in terms of potential, he is right up there with both the Greek Freak and the Joker. A player capable of becoming the best.

Luka is slowly building a resume worthy of a first-ballot Hall of Famer

It is safe to say that in the five seasons, Luka Doncic has been in the league, he has done nothing but play exceptional basketball. He may only be 23, but the Mavs star already has a resume that most players dream of. His accomplishments in Europe aside, Luka is already a four-time All-Star and a three-time first-team All-NBA player. Not to mention the 2019 Rookie of the Year. Given how things are going, it seems all but certain that he is a surefire Hall of Famer.

Fans around the world will be watching closely. Hopefully, the young star goes on to have the Hall of Fame career we all know he is capable of.

