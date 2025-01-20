mobile app bar

Joel Embiid and Paul George Have Snatched “Worst Contract” in the NBA Crown From Ben Simmons, Says NBA Insider

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) high five during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) high five during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The five-year, $177 million maximum extension Ben Simmons received from the Philadelphia 76ers was once viewed as the worst value in the NBA, there seem to be worse contracts in the league today. With the NBA’s continuously rising salary cap, even role players are making eight figures a year. Unfortunately for the Sixers, though, they are responsible for two of the deals that have arguably topped Simmons’ as the most ill-advised in the association.

Tim McMahon brought up this point on The Hoop Collective, underlining the massive salary Joel Embiid is due to receive in the final year of his contract. “[Embiid] is a dude who, with this extension is owed $67 million in 2028-29,” McMahon said. “The Ben Simmons contract for a long time was the worst contract in the NBA. Sixers have two contenders right now.”

The longtime sportswriter also emphasized that the Sixers will be handing out that gargantuan salary to a player who likely won’t be able to suit up for more than half the season. After pointing out that Embiid played in just 39 games last season, McMahon stated that he doesn’t expect the former MVP to exceed that number many more times in his career.

As a star being paid as one of the best players in the NBA, that amount of absences from Embiid will drown the franchise.

After being viewed as the signing of the offseason, Paul George’s contract with Philadelphia has also played a role in the franchise’s downfall. The Sixers inked the 34-year-old to a four-year, $211 million deal last summer, which has been followed by one of the worst seasons of George’s career.

The 15-year veteran is posting just 17.3 points on 42% shooting, two of his lowest marks since he entered the league in 2010.

The future is looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers

After entering the season with high expectations, the Sixers have experienced a worst-case scenario thus far. Philadelphia will need Joel Embiid to manage his injury enough to remain a force in the coming years or the franchise will essentially have $67 million in dead money.

The seven-time All-Star has posted some of the most dominant campaigns in recent NBA history, but his inability to stay on the court makes his contract an egregiously terrible value.

Similarly, the team will need Paul George to at least play at All-Star level as he ages into the twilight of his career. With a contract that runs through his age-37 season, it’s not reasonable to expect George to remain a top talent in the league.

But if he doesn’t, the Sixers will be strapped with not one, but two of the worst contracts in the entire association for the next three years.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these