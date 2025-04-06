‘Owned That Podcast Merchant’: James Harden ‘Cooked’ Paul George Over Clippers’ Past Failures, Say NBA Fans

Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Not too long ago, the Clippers were a team stacked with star players. However, they weren’t making any major impact, despite the big names. This season, there’s a different story. Led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are making their mark in the crowded Western Conference standings.

Advertisement

Tonight, they registered a dominant 135-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks. This was their eighth win in the last 10 games and fourth consecutive. Overall, the Clippers have a 46-32 record this season.

There’s a tough war going on in the West as three teams have the same record: Timberwolves, Clippers, and Grizzlies. So, every game matters, and a win will help get past the competition. The Clippers’ Big 3 of Harden, Kawhi, and Ivica Zubac went to work against the struggling Mavs. Harden and Kawhi put up 29 points each, while Zu contributed 25/10/2. Harden also had 14 assists in the game.

After such a dominant performance, the Beard was asked what has changed in the Clippers as compared to last year. He said, “It’s just different. It’s just different. Different team… We got guys that know their role and know what they’re supposed to be doing consistently on a night-to-night basis.”

When asked to explain his comment, he said, “Personnel. You guys know. You know the players we had last year.”

James Harden on the Clippers this year vs. last year: “It’s just different. It’s just different. Different team… We got guys that know their role and know what they’re supposed to be doing consistently on a night to night basis. From the beginning of the season. It’s just a… pic.twitter.com/RtbIHB0Usg — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 6, 2025

Although Harden didn’t take any names, fans believe that he was taking shots at Paul George. One fan commented, “Owned that podcast merchant.”

Owned that podcast merchant — BonesMuse (@JibbaBones) April 6, 2025

George was with the Clippers until 2024. After his contract negotiations fell through, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers appeared in the playoffs four times during his tenure, including their first Conference Finals appearance in 2021. Despite that, fans believe Harden was aiming at him.

Cooked Podcast P😭 — Kedei (@Kedei_5) April 6, 2025

One fan wrote, “Cooked Podcast P.” While the Clippers are thriving even in his absence, the Sixers are having a hard time.

The Sixers are having a disastrous season

The 76ers had their own Big 3 this season and were expected to give the Eastern Conference teams a run for their money. However, they’ve had one of the most embarrassing campaigns this season. They are currently the 13th-ranked team in the East with a 23-55 record.

The Sixers are on an 11-game losing streak, and the overall season has been something to forget. There were high hopes from George as he signed a four-year, $212 million contract in July 2024. However, all hopes were crushed after his string of injuries.

From a left knee hyperextension in the preseason, left knee bone bruise in November, to groin soreness in March this year, George went through it all. In 41 games, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for the Sixers.