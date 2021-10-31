“Zion Williamson really having a problem running with all that weight he’s gained”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pelicans youngster was spotted running on the court before the Knicks game

Before the New Orleans Pelicans-New York Knicks game tipped off, a heavy-looking Zion Williamson was seen running on the court.

The New Orleans Pelicans have played 7 games in this young season so far, and fans are yet to see Zion Williamson in action. Sitting out with an apparent foot injury, Williamson has visibly gained some weight this offseason.

On Saturday night, NOLA lost the 6th game of their season, witnessing RJ Barrett drop a career-high 35 points. Before the Knicks-Pelicans game tipped-off, fans got to see Zion make his first appearance on the court this season, where he was seen warming up.

Zion getting some work in before the game. pic.twitter.com/mmhIDaqO9s — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 31, 2021

While many fans are happy to see the 21-year-old rehab from his injury, the All-Star’s huge increase in weight has been alarming for many including the Pels trainers and front office.

NBA Twitter reacts to Zion Williamson warm up on the court before the Knicks-Pelicans game

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as the clip of Zion warming went viral.

Zion looks like he’s ready to play offensive line for the Saints instead of playing basketball https://t.co/e4bLSiNNgh — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 31, 2021

Zion learning from the best pic.twitter.com/ft7EYCmsZ8 — danny (@Ddonovan34) October 31, 2021

FAT OR NOT, still gunna drop 30 and 9 on your favorite team #wontbowdown — yuuhh≠tman (@taha123pro) October 31, 2021

My dawg Zion out there doing the Ickey Shuffle get lil bro some help man pic.twitter.com/FIKYRLV3qo — 🎃America Is Musty🎃 (@DragonflyJonez) October 31, 2021

Zion’s physique should really be a concern for the team. While fans hope to see him take on the court soon, the organisation will have to make sure he’s 100% fit to play to prevent any further gruesome injuries. Till that time, we hope the 6-foot-7 forward continues to work on rehabbing his foot, suit up for NOLA as soon as possible and help them grab some wins.