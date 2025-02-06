Magic Trade Rumors: Orlando Team Contacted Bulls for Coby White, Eyes Guard Upgrade Next to Paolo Banchero

After a scintillating start to the season, the Orlando Magic have seen a heartbreaking falloff. Injuries to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Mo Wagner have left them shorthanded, and they’ve dropped like a rock through the East. Banchero and Franz have come back to the team, but their production isn’t like how it was pre-injury.

According to reports, the Magic are interested in acquiring an offense-centric point guard and seem to have settled on the Bulls’ Coby White. The Bulls are seemingly open to tanking, having already traded away Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine in the off-season and just a couple of days ago.

Their goal could be pretty easily achieved with White’s departure, and if the right offer is made, they might consider parting ways with the six-year veteran guard.

The Orlando Magic reportedly contacted the Chicago Bulls about Coby White’s availability, per @IanBegley “Orlando was among a group of teams talking to Chicago about Coby White earlier this week, per sources familiar with the matter.” 👀👀👀 (Via @SNYtv /… pic.twitter.com/fuQ0z1xhqT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 6, 2025

White’s skill set could earn him a starting spot on the Magic, and see Cole Anthony pushed back to the bench. The Orlando side has largely depended on Anthony to provide production off the bench while using Jalen Suggs as a defensive-minded starter, but both players are going through a dry spell right now.

While Suggs is still scoring the ball well, his shooting percentages have been nothing to write home about. He’s seen a drop in field goal percentage, shooting 41% as compared to 47% last year. His three-point shooting has also gotten worse, at a measly 31.4%, a stark dropoff from the near 40% he was shooting last year.

How Coby White could help the Magic

White’s production was one of his high points last year, and he was in the conversation for the Most Improved Player too. While Franz has rediscovered his blistering form from before his injury, the rest of the Magic starters cannot say the same. They’ve only won 2 of their last 10 games, and are currently 2 games below .500.

White has carried last season’s form forward, averaging 18.5 points over 45 games. He’s shooting 43.6% from the field, and 37.5% from three, which should help the Magic. As a team centered around Banchero, the Magic need better floor spacers and White’s threat from three will help him find his form again.

Paired with Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, he could form a potentially lethal backcourt, and could seriously help them climb back up the East rankings. They’re only 1.5 games behind the Heat in 6th, and after losing Jimmy Butler, the Miami side’s future is relatively uncertain.

If they were to pull off a deal for Coby White, they could potentially be in a better place to make a deep run in the postseason.