Charles Barkley Puts an End to the ‘Can NBA Players Make The NFL’ Debate

The debate surrounding NBA players being able to transition to the NFL seems to have taken center stage in media debates around the nation. NBA legend and media member, Charles Barkley, recently chipped in on this, providing his arguments for why he felt NBA players had a better shot at making the hypothetical transition. For him, the debate came down to talent, and Sir Charles thinks the current crop of NBA players just outclass their NFL counterparts in that metric.

Advertisement

During a recent sit-down with Lucas Brodie of the Broadcast Boys, the host asked Barkley to weigh in on the NBA to NFL transition debate, “What is more likely 20 players from the NFL making the NBA, or 20 players from the NBA making the NFL?”

Barkley gave the edge to NBA players due to “talent” differences in the two leagues. However, he pointed out that it wouldn’t be an easy transition, and that no NBA player can simply walk onto an NFL roster. It would take extreme dedication from a young age for such a situation to materialize. He said,

“You just assume that somebody cause they got a talent can do another sport. Yeah, there are going to be a few exceptions. Most basketball players can play football and there are probably a few NFL players that could make the NBA.”

Barkley’s arguments have some truth. Per anecdotal evidence, players like LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Nate Robinson, and Anthony Edwards, were all, highly recruited football players heading into their senior season in High School.

On the flip side, the stories of NFL players being highly recruited at a collegiate or professional level for basketball are almost unheard of. Even DeMar DeRozan and Lou Williams seem to feel the same way. DeRozan is even confident that he can make at least 20 players transition from the NBA to the NFL.

DeRozan and Lou Williams also agree with Chuck

Basketball and American Football are two very distinct sports and require different sets of skills and specialties. But despite the gap, DeMar DeRozan thinks that there are multiple NBA players who could make the jump to football and the NFL.

DeRozan even took things as far as to guarantee that he could make over 20 NBA athletes transition to the NFL within a few months. Appearing on the Run It Back Show with former NBA guard, Lou Williams, DeRozan had the following to say when asked about the transition debate during a recent episode,

“I think basketball players could almost do anything if you give us two to three months to prepare for it,” DeRozan said. “I’m just a firm believer in that. I think we have about 20 people in our league that could play in the NFL.”

Can #NBA stars play in the #NFL?@DeMar_DeRozan: "Basketball players could almost do anything if you give us 2-3 months to prepare for it…We have about 20 people in our league that could play in the NFL." pic.twitter.com/SPUIvqq49t — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 15, 2024

Williams also chipped in with his opinion on the entire matter, pointing out how several failed basketball prospects have gone on to make a mark in the NFL, but the inverse has yet to happen. For Williams, this fact is a testament to the skill level present at the NBA level. Regardless of talent, no one can just step on the floor and be great without dedicating decades of their life to the craft.