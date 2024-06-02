Joel Embiid Discloses Thierry Henry and Arsenal’s Crucial Role in Soccer Fanhood Despite Supporting Real Madrid

While basketball has lifted Joel Embiid to unimaginable heights, soccer was his first love. Thus, it was not surprising when the Real Madrid diehard made a trip to Wembley for the Champions League Final. He must have had a blast as the Los Blancos cruised through Borussia Dortmund 2-0. Before the game, Joel Embiid joined the ‘CBS Sports Golazo’ crew and discussed how he fell in love with soccer.

Host Kate Abdo asked him about his first soccer jersey and luckily for him, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, whose jersey Embiid bought for the first time, was sitting beside him.

“My first football jersey, think it might have been an Arsenal, maybe this guy[Thierry Henry],” Embiid replied to Abdo.

The 30-year-old expressed that while Real Madrid remains his top choice in the UCL scene, he roots for Arsenal in the English Premier League. His childhood admiration for Henry played a pivotal role in the Gunners being a favorite as the French athlete pushed the club to prominence.

However, at the end of the day, the Real Madrid squad takes the cake for Joel Embiid. The 2023 NBA MVP opened up about making a trip to cheer on his favorite squad for the second Champions League. The last time he did it was in 2017 when Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1 in Wales,

“It’s my Second Champions League Final, the last one I went was against Juventus and they end up winning, so hoping for the same result.”

The avid soccer lover got his wish as Real Madrid lifted their 15th Champions League title. While the CBS’ entertaining crew talked about Embiid, the soccer fan, they also delved into Embiid, the soccer player.

Joel Embiid has some smooth soccer skills

During the discussion, a video of Joel Embiid performing some impressive soccer moves also surfaced. In one of the clips, the perennial NBA superstar dribbles a basketball on his feet and performs fascinating tricks in a 76ers practicing facility.

In another clip, the soccer lover is taking a penalty kick against Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela who plays the goalie. He nails the first one after using a hesitation move but the second attempt is a wide one as Capela rejoices after stalling his charge.

The Embiid-Capela soccer exchange occurred during the build-up to the 2017 Champions League Final. However, Embiid was operating in a limited capacity to avoid a foot injury ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season.

At any rate, the top-notch NBA scorer always wanted to be a soccer player but couldn’t live his dream. While his 7-foot frame is a blessing in basketball, it hinged his capability to be a top-notch soccer athlete.